Zheng notches up historic golfing win

CHAMPION: Rose Zheng at 14 is the second youngest golfer in history to win the title behind world number one Lydia Ko. Photo supplied / New Zealand Golf.



Pakuranga’s Rose Zheng won the women’s 2016 Cobra Puma New Zealand Amateur Championship at the weekend at the Royal Wellington Golf Club.



The 14-year-old is the second youngest golfer in history to win the title behind world number one Lydia Ko.



Zheng was stunned following her incredible win.



“I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it and I don’t know what to say!”



She said it meant so much to her.



“I hope this can be a big boost for my future. Winning my first Jennian Homes Charles Tour event was also a huge booster last week, so I am pretty happy.”



That win was at the 2016 John Jones Steel Harewood Open in Christchurch and it was convincing – Zheng finished seven shots ahead of her nearest opponent.



But her win in Wellington at the weekend was much harder fought. After winning her quarter-final (1-up) and semi-final (2/1), she defeated Munchin Keh 3 and 2 in the final.



Despite the victory appearing comfortable, Keh pushed Zheng right to end by sinking three birdies in four holes early in round two.



Zheng showed composure, however, and secured her second big win in a matter of weeks.