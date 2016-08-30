Warriors rally for signing session

Ex-Howick Hornet Solomone Kata is one of several Warriors who'll be fronting at Hunters Plaza to sign autographs for fans this week.

Vodafone Warriors players including former Howick Hornets player Solomone Kata will be at a signing session for fans on Thursday.

Hunters Plaza Mall Leasing manager Dean Butler -- from Pakuranga -- said the Warriors are holding a signing session from 6pm to 7pm at the Warriors Pop Up Store in Papatoetoe.

"Get up close and personal with stars Isaac Luke, Ben Henry, Kata, Jazz Tevaga, plus a very special guest, the 19th Warrior Sir Peter Leitch , the Mad Butcher, will also be there," said Butler.

"The pop up store was only meant to be here for six weeks but the fans have really responded and they love it, it has been a huge success!

"And because the Vodafone Warriors are such a family-based club, they want to give something back to all the supporters."