Warriors desperate to regain form

Clashes between the Vodafone Warriors and North Queensland have followed a familiar pattern for many years now of the home team invariably succeeding.

In their last nine visits to Townsville the Vodafone Warriors have won only once – in 2014 – although they were desperately close to a second straight success before being pipped 28-24 by a last-minute try last year.

Conversely, the Cowboys have won just two of their last nine encounters at Mount Smart Stadium.

It has taken until the third to last round of the regular season for the two teams to meet for the only time this year, an encounter that’s of a critical nature for both sides.

Sitting ninth on 24 points, the Vodafone Warriors head into the contest desperate to regain the form they held for such a long period of the season (six wins and three golden points losses since May) before stumbling against South Sydney last week. They need success to keep them on track for a place in the finals for the first time since 2011.

Similarly, the 2015 premiers have ample ammunition, the Cowboys sitting on 28 points, four points off fourth spot, after three losses on end and just four wins in their last 10 starts.

Their last two losses were on the road against Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters, extending a form run which has seen them win only three of 11 away games.

At home, the Cowboys have lost only once in 10 games this year, that being their last start when they went down to Melbourne in a game when they were without the master Johnathan Thurston.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v NORTH QUEENSLAND | WINS IN TOWNSVILLE

July 29, 1995 | Vodafone Warriors 28, North Queensland 10

August 14, 1999 | Vodafone Warriors 40, North Queensland 14

April 15, 2000 | Vodafone Warriors 18, North Queensland 12

April 6, 2002 | Vodafone Warriors 50, North Queensland 20

March 22, 2014 | Vodafone Warriors 20, North Queensland 16

VODAFONE WARRIORS v NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

1300SMILES Smart Stadium, Townsville

7.30pm, Saturday, August 20

Referees: Ashley Klein and Adam Gee

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 DAVID FUSITU’A (Marist Saints)

2 KEN MAUMALO (Papatoetoe Panthers)

3 BLAKE AYSHFORD (Paddington Tigers)

4 SOLOMONE KATA (Howick Hornets)

5 MANU VATUVEI (Otara Scorpions)

6 THOMAS LEULUAI (Papatoetoe Panthers)

7 SHAUN JOHNSON (Hibiscus Coast Raiders)

8 JACOB LILLYMAN (Richmond Tigers)

9 JAZZ TEVAGA (Papakura Sea Eagles)

10 ALBERT VETE (Mangere East Hawks)

11 BODENE THOMPSON (Tauranga City Sharks)

12 RYAN HOFFMAN (Campbelltown Collegians) (c)

13 SIMON MANNERING (Te Aroha Eels)

Interchange:

14 NATHANIEL ROACHE (Mount Albert Lions)

15 SAM LISONE (Otara Scorpions)

16 BEN MATULINO (Te Aroha Eels)

17 JAMES GAVET (Richmond Rovers)

20 BUNTY AFOA (Point Chevalier Pirates)

HEAD COACH | ANDREW McFADDEN

NORTH QUEENSLAND COWBOYS

1 LACHLAN COOTE

2 KYLE FELDT

3 JUSTIN O’NEILL

4 KANE LINNETT

5 ANTONIO WINTERSTEIN

6 MICHAEL MORGAN

7 JOHNATHAN THURSTON (c)

8 MATT SCOTT

9 RAY THOMPSON

10 JAMES TAMOU

11 GAVIN COOPER

12 ETHAN LOWE

13 JASON TAUMALOLO

Interchange:

14 RORY KOSTJASYN

15 COEN HESS

16 SCOTT BOLTON

17 PATRICK KAUFUSI

COACH | PAUL GREEN