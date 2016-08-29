US Ambassador and former pro passes on his experience to Kiwi baseballers

The United States Ambassador to New Zealand, Mark Gilbert, is a former major league baseball player. He passed on some of his experience to young Kiwi players this month in Pakuranga. Times photos Wayne Martin.



The United States Ambassador to New Zealand, former major league baseball player Mark Gilbert, spent some time with local up-and-coming Kiwi players in Pakuranga recently.

Gilbert briefly played for the Chicago White Sox as an outfielder.

He spent seven and a half years in the minor leagues before getting called up to the White Sox in 1985, but only had a week at the top before suffering a career-ending knee injury.

Gilbert, who has been US Ambassador for just over a year, passed on some of his experience at The Fieldhouse indoor facility in Pakuranga during a visit to Auckland on August 18.

He was joined by current Stanford College catcher Alex Dunlap, who is working in New Zealand on an internship with the US Government.

Baseball New Zealand chief executive Ryan Flynn said it was fantastic to have someone like Gilbert as the Ambassador in our country.

“It is great for the game of baseball in New Zealand to have a former Major Leaguer as our leading American representative as he understands the game and how it can benefit young New Zealanders,” he said.

“Having him spend some time with our young up-and-coming players is invaluable to our program.”

Flynn, speaking from New York after meetings with a number of Major League organisations, said: “Any time our young players get to spend quality time with a former Major Leaguer, our program and our players are better as a result.”



Gilbert started a career in the financial sector after baseball and then got involved in politics, forging a close relationship with Barack Obama – then senator for Illinois.

President Obama nominated Gilbert to become the United States Ambassador to New Zealand in 2013

He began the role in May, 2015.

Meanwhile, Dunlap will likely be the starting catcher for his Stanford College team in the New Year. He has already held a couple of coaching sessions with New Zealand national team members since arriving in the country for his winter internship.