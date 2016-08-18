Two Pakuranga players named for Auckland in opening Mitre 10 Cup game

Pakuranga United players Joe Edwards (left) and Sam Prattley have been named in the Auckland Mitre 10 Cup side to play Canterbury in Christchurch on Saturday. Photos / Auckland Rugby.



Two Pakuranga United players have been named in the Auckland Mitre 10 Cup side to play Canterbury this weekend.



Sam Prattley and Joe Edwards will take to the field in the opening game of the season at AMI Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday.



Edwards has been named at open-side flanker.



Auckland coach Nick White said the main reason for this was because Blake Gibson is injured.



“But with these new rules you don’t need an out and out seven because the opportunity to jackal has gone. It’s something different for Joe but we are confident,” he said.



White said the new laws at the breakdown will present a big change to the way the game is played.



“The good players will adapt. It comes down to the forwards having that awareness and making good decisions.”



He has named 14 players with Super Rugby experience for Saturday’s game and said he is pleased with the makeup of the team.



“We’ve got a strong forward pack and have all our Super Rugby players back which is good.”



There will be two debutants in the starting lineup and brothers Rieko and Akira Ioane are back from the Rio Olympics.



White has also given an opportunity to Pryor Collier and Stacey Ili on the two wings.



He said both players had taken their chances in pre-season and deserve their position.



Collier and Ili weren’t in the initial Auckland squad but have been brought in for injury cover.



Auckland hasn’t beaten Canterbury in Christchurch since 2007 and White said the challenge of playing the men in red and black at home is a big one.



“It’s not easy down there so we will have to back ourselves to play well and have a go.”



He said the experience of Ioane and Vince Aso in the midfield, along with Melani Nanai at fullback, will help the debutants.



Simon Hickey will captain the team.



The Auckland Mitre 10 Cup team for Saturday’s game against Canterbury:

1. Sam Prattley (Pakuranga)

2. Greg Pleasants-Tate (Ponsonby)

3. Isi Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

4. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

5. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

6. Taleni Seu (Grammar TEC)

7. Joe Edwards (Pakuranga)

8. Steven Luatua (University)

9. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)*

12. Vince Aso (Ponsonby)

13. Rieko Ioane (Ponsonby)

14. Stacey Ili (Manukau Rovers)*

15. Melani Nanai (Manukau Rovers)

16. Kurt Eklund (University)

17. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

18. Marcel Renata (University)

19. Michael Fatialofa (Ponsonby)

20. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

21. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

22. Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald (University)**

23. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)**

*Will make provincial debut for Auckland

** Will make Auckland debut