Two local sailors take on coastal Classic single-handed

North Head is a popular place to watch the action. Photo Chris Weissenborn

Perhaps because of the pressures of modern lives and difficulty finding crew, solo sailing has become increasingly popular in New Zealand over the last decade, and so the PIC Insurance Brokers Coastal Classic has for the first time this year introduced a division for single-handed sailors.

While most race yachts will carry anything from two to 20 crew to keep the ship sailing in the annual Auckland to Russell yacht race, seven hardy entrants – including two skippers from Pine Harbour Cruising Club - have opted to go it alone.



Taking on the race for a variety of reasons, they have one thing in common that they are seasoned sailors with well equipped boats.



"The Coastal is not a very long race in comparison with international events, but it is challenging in that we are in close proximity to land, with many boats around us for the duration," says event director Matt Flynn, who is also an entrant aboard his Class 40, Krakatoa.



"For many of us, we'll be racing overnight, and even when we are tired and hungry, we need to stay vigilant and keep watch. That is the challenge."



The single handed entrants are:

Golden Pond - Kevin Stone - Pine Harbour Cruising Club

Island Time - Matt Paulin - Weiti Boating Club

JJ - Mike Phear - Mercury Bay Boating Club

Ocean Express - Bernie Marshall - Short Handed Sailing Assn of NZ

Wild Oats - Tony McAlwee - Richmond Yacht Club

Zen - Steve Newcombe - Pine Harbour Cruising Club

Krakatoa - Matthew Flynn - New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club

The race is expected to have around 140 entrants on the start line. The weather forecast is for light to moderate winds, although potentially damp, and the boats are equipped to Yachting New Zealand's 'Category 3' safety standard at minimum.

In addition the fleet is monitored by Coastguard, whose operations room gears up to record radio call-ins at several waypoints through the race. Boats also carry trackers.



There are also four entrants in the double-handed division, where two crew sail each yacht - also a challenging feat.



Considered one of the world’s most famous yacht races, the Coastal traditionally attracts the very best of New Zealand yachting to race alongside a colourful fleet of boats of all shapes, sizes and abilities.

The event is organised by the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club and is traditionally a battle between single hulled boats 'monohulls' and double or triple hulled yachts 'multihulls' . Who comes out on top generally depends on the weather conditions.

The line honours favourite is considered to be Frank Racing - which is the Orma 60 trimaran formerly called TeamVodafone on the start line to defend and ideally beat the race record it set in 2014 of 5 hours, 13 minutes and 21 seconds. But the Open 60 Awen, skippered by Bryce Morrin, may well have an edge in the conditions predicted by long range forecast so far.

There are 16 divisions in total and with a great range of boats on the start line, results are calculated both by finishing order, and by handicap.

What’s what

When: The race starts off Devonport Wharf in Auckland at 9.30am on Friday October 21.

Where: Devonport Wharf and North Head are great viewing spots in Auckland, but you can catch glimpses of race boats from any location that has views of the water between Auckland and Russell

Distance: 119 nautical miles

The website: www.coastalclassic.co.nz and tag #coastalclassic on Facebook