Two debutants in Kiwis test line-up

Ex-Howick Hornets' player Solomone Kata makes his debut for New Zealand on Saturday.

Solomone Kata, the Warriors centre and former Howick Hornets player, makes his debut for the NZ Kiwis this weekend.

New head coach David Kidwell has selected his first Kiwis side, including seven changes from the side that faced Australia in the Downer Trans-Tasman Test in May.

The starting line-up includes two players making their debuts for New Zealand - Kata and Jordan Rapana. The sides meet at nib Stadium in Perth.

Seventeen-test veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Kiwi #755) makes his return to the international arena, last wearing the black-and-white jersey at the 2013 World Cup.



Re-joining him in the front row is the most-capped player in the side, Issac Luke (Kiwi #749), playing his 37th test match.



Jesse Bromwich (Kiwi #775) captains the team, supported by two other Melbourne Storm players who featured in the NRL Grand Final, Kevin Proctor (Kiwi #771) and Tohu Harris (Kiwi #778).



The 2016 joint Dally M medallist and RLPA Player of the Year Jason Taumalolo (Kiwi #786) starts at loose forward.



Adding experience in the spine is Thomas Leuluai (Kiwi #704), who first played for the Kiwis back in 2003. He will pair up with his NZ Warriors team-mate Shaun Johnson (Kiwi #774) in the halves.



NZ Kiwis v Australian Kangaroos

10pm NZ, Saturday, October 15

1 Jordan Kahu

2 Jason Nightingale

3 Solomone Kata

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Jordan Rapana

6 Thomas Leuluai

7 Shaun Johnson

8 Jesse Bromwich (c)

9 Issac Luke

10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

11 Kevin Proctor

12 Tohu Harris

13 Jason Taumalolo

14 Lewis Brown

15 Martin Taupau

16 Manu Ma'u

17 Adam Blair

18 Joseph Tapine

19 Gerard Beale