Trusted Starling finds a new home

A LOVE OF SAILING: Howick Sailing Club’s Nadine Robberts, 13, with her new Starling yacht and its previous owner, Ian Gordon, who donated the boat to her. Times photo Scott Yeoman.



When Ian Gordon found the old Starling yacht he had used as a teenager, still tucked away under his parent’s house, he decided it was about time someone else had a go with it.



The 55-year-old sailed the Starling between the ages of 13 and 17 at the Kohimarama Yacht Club.



“When I gave up sailing in that, [it] got stuck under the house and it was at my parent’s place for 30-odd years,” he said.



“Then when they passed away, I had to sell the house and clean it out and came home and thought, well I’ve got to do something with this boat.”



Mr Gordon, who lives in Howick, decided to donate the yacht rather than sell it.



“It was a good boat to sail in, quite an easy boat. It’s too good to be firewood or something like that. I thought, it’s got to go to somebody, somebody will want it.”



He was right.



“I just so happened to be walking along here [Howick Beach] and thought I would come down and see the Howick Sailing Club because I only live up the road,” Mr Gordon said.



“It went from there really.”



Enter Marc Frewin, a key figure behind the current regeneration of the 83-year-old Howick Sailing Club.



Mr Frewin knew that 13-year-old Nadine Robberts, who had joined the club and started sailing a year earlier, was looking at buying her own boat for the upcoming season. He organised the match.



Nadine, who lives in Dannemora, said the news came as a complete surprise to her.



“My dad said that someone had donated a boat to me and I was pretty confused,” the Somerville Intermediate student said with an excited giggle.



She loves being out on the water and taking risks while out there.



Nadine also enjoys the challenges associated with the sport.



“If you do a gybe and the wind changes direction or something, then you have to know what to do to get back without falling in.”



Howick Sailing Club member Malcolm Wyllie said he hopes the introduction of the yacht will lead to a growing number of Starlings and junior sailors at the club.



Registrations for the new season are currently open online, along with “Learn to Sail” programmes held during the school holidays and on Sundays.



There will also be a registration and information/open day on Sunday, September 11 from 1.30pm at the HSC Clubhouse on Howick Beach.