Triathletes head to world champs

ALL FIRED UP: (Left to right) Ryan Church, (Year 11), Anna Wilkinson (Year 12) and Richard Salwey (Year 13) all from Saint Kentigern College. Photo Tracy Church

A local trio have headed to the World Triathlon Championships in Cozumel, Mexico, as part of the Tri NZ age group team, racing in the ITU world age group sprint champs in the 16-19 age group.

They are Ryan Church, (Year 11), Anna Wilkinson (Year 12) and Richard Salwey (Year 13) all from Saint Kentigern College.

Cozumel is the site of the grand final of the 2016 ITU World Triathlon Series, which will include aquathlon, age group, junior, and Under 23 world championships as well as the final races that crown the elite men's and women's world champion.

The championships run until Sunday.