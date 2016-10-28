Time to tackle the marathon

READY: Elim Christian College teacher Mandy Heim (left) with her “Kiwi sister” and running partner Heather Pretorius after last year’s Auckland Marathon. Photo supplied.

Thousands of eager runners will be making their way into central Auckland early on Sunday morning to take part in the Auckland Marathon.



As of October 20, there are 12,700 entries in the popular event and one of those is local teacher and mum Mandy Heim.



The Elim Christian College staff member is running the 42.195km marathon for the second year in a row and this year has someone special running alongside her.



Mrs Heim, who moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 1995, will be joined by her sister Tracee Botes at the Devonport start-line.



Mrs Botes is flying out from South Africa especially for the event.Mrs Heim ran the Auckland Half Marathon (21km) in 2003 with her “Kiwi sister” Heather Pretorius.



Both were young mums at the time with their own personal challenges to overcome.



“We both agreed that one day we would tackle the full marathon. It became a ‘when we are 50’ goal and that ‘one day’ marathon was last year,” Mrs Heim said.



“Our aim was to survive the marathon. Well, with the support of friends and family, particularly Heather’s three girls, we loved it so much that we are back to do it all over again this year.”



Now they are a team of three.



“We are a little older but much wiser and the added excitement is that this time around we have been training on opposite sides of the world, sharing updates and training stories online with my South African sister, who is a seasoned ultra-marathon competitor and who is ticking something off her bucket list – running the famous Auckland Marathon.”



Mrs Botes, who arrived in Auckland on Wednesday night, said as busy mums with demanding careers, there is something powerful in clinging to a personal goal.



“We all have supportive husbands who go the extra mile when our training schedules are gruelling,” she added.



