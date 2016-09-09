Local Directory
Three St Kents players called into development camp
|St Kentigern College First XV halfback Carlos Price is one of three from the school – and the only ones from south-eastern Auckland – with a shot at making the New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides. (Above) St Kents’ Carlos Price with former All Black first five Carlos Spencer at a goal kicking competition at the NRL Nines in February. Price, named after the ex-All Black, earlier this year signed to play his rugby in Wellington for the next two years. Photos: Wellington Rugby Union; YouTube
Players from 25 secondary schools – including three players from St Kentigern College - have been selected for a three-day development camp at AUT Millennium in Auckland on September 24.
Following this camp, selectors will name the 2016 New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides to play Australia and Fiji schools next month.
New Zealand Rugby’s high performance talent identification manager Matt Sexton congratulated all those selected.
“We’re really pleased with the calibre of talent to choose from this year which provided us with some tough choices. This is exactly what you want when selecting a squad," he said.
“We’ve got a really well-balanced squad with good depth across all positions so we’re confident we’ll be able to field two very competitive teams at the end of the upcoming camp.”
He said it was great to see a core group of players from last year returning to the squad - Tim Hogan, Caleb Clarke, Xavier Numia and Flynn Thomas, along with returning 2015 New Zealand Barbarians Schools players in Ajay Mua, Ciarahn Matoe, Tim Farrell and Brayden Iose.
“Their experience will certainly be of huge value,” Sexton said.
“It’s also really pleasing to see so many schools represented which underlines how healthy the secondary school game is in this country.
“This bodes well for the future of the game here,”
Unavailable due to injury are Otago Boys’ High School prop Sione Asi (knee) and King’s College midfielder, Bailyn Sullivan (knee).
The players attending the development camp are:
FORWARDS
BACKS
Folou Fakatava (Halfback) Hastings Boys High School
Tim Hogan (Halfback) Otago Boys High School
Te Ra Whata (Halfback) Rotorua Boys High School
Carlos Price (Halfback) St Kentigern College
Lincoln McClutchie (First Five) Hastings Boys High School
Ciarahn Matoe (First Five) King's College
Kaleb Trask(First Five) Rotorua Boys High School
Harry Plummer (First Five) St Peter's College
Quinn Tupaea (Second Five) Hamilton Boys High School
Paul Roache (Second Five) Mt Albert Grammar School
Tanielu Bakulich-Tele'a (Second Five) St Kentigern College
Scott Gregory(Second Five) Whangarei Boys High School
Hayze Perham(Centre) Rotorua Boys High School
Billy Proctor (Centre) St Patrick's College Wellington
Mosese Dawai (Wing) Fielding High School
Vilimoni Koroi (Wing) Fielding High School
Caleb Clarke (Wing) Mt Albert Grammar School
Leicester Faingaanuku (Wing) Nelson College
Connor Garden-Bachop (Wing) Scots College
Ngane Punivai (Fullback) Christ’s College
Danny Toala (Fullback) Hastings Boys High School
Niven Longopoa (Fullback) Mt Albert Grammar School
Reece Plumtree (Fullback) Wellington College
2016 New Zealand Schools schedule
October 3
New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Australia Schools
NZ Schools v Fiji Schools
Mt Albert Grammar, Auckland
October 8
New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Fiji Schools
New Zealand Schools v Australia Schools
Auckland Grammar, Auckland
Source: ALLBLACKS.COM