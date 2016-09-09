Local Directory

Three St Kents players called into development camp

Friday, 09 September 2016
St Kentigern College First XV halfback Carlos Price is one of three from the school – and the only ones from south-eastern Auckland – with a shot at making the New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides. (Above) St Kents’ Carlos Price with former All Black first five Carlos Spencer at a goal kicking competition at the NRL Nines in February. Price, named after the ex-All Black, earlier this year signed to play his rugby in Wellington for the next two years. Photos: Wellington Rugby Union; YouTube

Players from 25 secondary schools – including three players from St Kentigern College - have been selected for a three-day development camp at AUT Millennium in Auckland on September 24. 

Following this camp, selectors will name the 2016 New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides to play Australia and Fiji schools next month.

New Zealand Rugby’s high performance talent identification manager Matt Sexton congratulated all those selected.
“We’re really pleased with the calibre of talent to choose from this year which provided us with some tough choices. This is exactly what you want when selecting a squad," he said.
“We’ve got a really well-balanced squad with good depth across all positions so we’re confident we’ll be able to field two very competitive teams at the end of the upcoming camp.”
He said it was great to see a core group of players from last year returning to the squad - Tim Hogan, Caleb Clarke, Xavier Numia and Flynn Thomas, along with returning 2015 New Zealand Barbarians Schools players in Ajay Mua, Ciarahn Matoe, Tim Farrell and Brayden Iose.

“Their experience will certainly be of huge value,” Sexton said.
“It’s also really pleasing to see so many schools represented which underlines how healthy the secondary school game is in this country.

“This bodes well for the future of the game here,”

Unavailable due to injury are Otago Boys’ High School prop Sione Asi (knee) and King’s College midfielder, Bailyn Sullivan (knee).

The players attending the development camp are:

FORWARDS

Sam Matenga (Prop) Gisborne Boys High School 
Kianu Kereru-Symes (Prop) Hastings Boys High School 
Robb Cobb (Prop) Mt Albert Grammar School 
Michael Palmer (Prop) Mt Albert Grammar School 
Tim Farrell (Prop) Napier Boys High School 
Damon Abraham (Prop) Sacred Heart College 
Tevita Mafileo (Prop) St Kentigern College 
Xavier Numia (Prop) St Patrick's College, Wellington 
Suetena Asomua (Prop) Wesley College 
Perry Karati (Hooker) Burnside High School 
Bradley Slater (Hooker) New Plymouth Boys High School 
Ricky Jackson (Hooker) Otago Boys High School Hooker
Flynn Thomas (Hooker) Southland Boys High School Hooker
Liam Bauckman (Lock) Hastings Boys High School Lock
Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa (Lock) Mt Albert Grammar School Lock
Cameron Suafoa (Lock) St Peter's College L
Laghlan McWhannell (Lock) St Peter's School 
Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Lock) Wellington College 
Tupou Vaai (Lock) Wesley College 
Joshua Hill (Lock) South Otago High School 
Sione Havili (Loose forward) Auckland Grammar School 
Naera Tipoki (Loose forward) Gisborne Boys High School 
Joe Johnston(Loose forward) King's College
Will Tremain (Loose forward) Napier Boys High School
Sam Dickson (Loose Forward) Otago Boys High School 
Matene Ruawai (Loose forward) Palmerston North Boys High School 
Hoskins Sotutu (Loose forward) Sacred Heart College
Ajay Mua (No.8) King's College 
Kaylum Boshier (No.8) New Plymouth Boys High School 
Brayden Iose(No.8)  Palmerston North Boys High School
 

BACKS
Folou Fakatava (Halfback) Hastings Boys High School 
Tim Hogan (Halfback)  Otago Boys High School 
Te Ra Whata (Halfback) Rotorua Boys High School 
Carlos Price (Halfback)  St Kentigern College 
Lincoln McClutchie (First Five) Hastings Boys High School 
Ciarahn Matoe (First Five) King's College 
Kaleb Trask(First Five) Rotorua Boys High School 
Harry Plummer (First Five) St Peter's College 
Quinn Tupaea (Second Five) Hamilton Boys High School 
Paul Roache (Second Five) Mt Albert Grammar School 
Tanielu Bakulich-Tele'a (Second Five) St Kentigern College 
Scott Gregory(Second Five)  Whangarei Boys High School 
Hayze Perham(Centre) Rotorua Boys High School 
Billy Proctor (Centre) St Patrick's College Wellington 
Mosese Dawai (Wing) Fielding High School
Vilimoni Koroi (Wing) Fielding High School 
Caleb Clarke (Wing) Mt Albert Grammar School
Leicester Faingaanuku (Wing) Nelson College 
Connor Garden-Bachop (Wing) Scots College 
Ngane Punivai (Fullback) Christ’s College 
Danny Toala (Fullback) Hastings Boys High School
Niven Longopoa (Fullback) Mt Albert Grammar School 
Reece Plumtree (Fullback) Wellington College 


2016 New Zealand Schools schedule
October 3
New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Australia Schools
NZ Schools v Fiji Schools
Mt Albert Grammar, Auckland

October 8
New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Fiji Schools
New Zealand Schools v Australia Schools
Auckland Grammar, Auckland

Source: ALLBLACKS.COM

 

 

 

 

 

