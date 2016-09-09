Three St Kents players called into development camp

St Kentigern College First XV halfback Carlos Price is one of three from the school – and the only ones from south-eastern Auckland – with a shot at making the New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides. (Above) St Kents’ Carlos Price with former All Black first five Carlos Spencer at a goal kicking competition at the NRL Nines in February. Price, named after the ex-All Black, earlier this year signed to play his rugby in Wellington for the next two years. Photos: Wellington Rugby Union; YouTube

Players from 25 secondary schools – including three players from St Kentigern College - have been selected for a three-day development camp at AUT Millennium in Auckland on September 24.

Following this camp, selectors will name the 2016 New Zealand Schools and New Zealand Schools Barbarians sides to play Australia and Fiji schools next month.

New Zealand Rugby’s high performance talent identification manager Matt Sexton congratulated all those selected.

“We’re really pleased with the calibre of talent to choose from this year which provided us with some tough choices. This is exactly what you want when selecting a squad," he said.

“We’ve got a really well-balanced squad with good depth across all positions so we’re confident we’ll be able to field two very competitive teams at the end of the upcoming camp.”

He said it was great to see a core group of players from last year returning to the squad - Tim Hogan, Caleb Clarke, Xavier Numia and Flynn Thomas, along with returning 2015 New Zealand Barbarians Schools players in Ajay Mua, Ciarahn Matoe, Tim Farrell and Brayden Iose.

“Their experience will certainly be of huge value,” Sexton said.

“It’s also really pleasing to see so many schools represented which underlines how healthy the secondary school game is in this country.

“This bodes well for the future of the game here,”

Unavailable due to injury are Otago Boys’ High School prop Sione Asi (knee) and King’s College midfielder, Bailyn Sullivan (knee).

The players attending the development camp are:

FORWARDS

Sam Matenga (Prop) Gisborne Boys High School

Kianu Kereru-Symes (Prop) Hastings Boys High School

Robb Cobb (Prop) Mt Albert Grammar School

Michael Palmer (Prop) Mt Albert Grammar School

Tim Farrell (Prop) Napier Boys High School

Damon Abraham (Prop) Sacred Heart College

Tevita Mafileo (Prop) St Kentigern College

Xavier Numia (Prop) St Patrick's College, Wellington

Suetena Asomua (Prop) Wesley College

Perry Karati (Hooker) Burnside High School

Bradley Slater (Hooker) New Plymouth Boys High School

Ricky Jackson (Hooker) Otago Boys High School Hooker

Flynn Thomas (Hooker) Southland Boys High School Hooker

Liam Bauckman (Lock) Hastings Boys High School Lock

Waimana Reidlinger-Kapa (Lock) Mt Albert Grammar School Lock

Cameron Suafoa (Lock) St Peter's College L

Laghlan McWhannell (Lock) St Peter's School

Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Lock) Wellington College

Tupou Vaai (Lock) Wesley College

Joshua Hill (Lock) South Otago High School

Sione Havili (Loose forward) Auckland Grammar School

Naera Tipoki (Loose forward) Gisborne Boys High School

Joe Johnston(Loose forward) King's College

Will Tremain (Loose forward) Napier Boys High School

Sam Dickson (Loose Forward) Otago Boys High School

Matene Ruawai (Loose forward) Palmerston North Boys High School

Hoskins Sotutu (Loose forward) Sacred Heart College

Ajay Mua (No.8) King's College

Kaylum Boshier (No.8) New Plymouth Boys High School

Brayden Iose(No.8) Palmerston North Boys High School

BACKS

Folou Fakatava (Halfback) Hastings Boys High School

Tim Hogan (Halfback) Otago Boys High School

Te Ra Whata (Halfback) Rotorua Boys High School

Carlos Price (Halfback) St Kentigern College

Lincoln McClutchie (First Five) Hastings Boys High School

Ciarahn Matoe (First Five) King's College

Kaleb Trask(First Five) Rotorua Boys High School

Harry Plummer (First Five) St Peter's College

Quinn Tupaea (Second Five) Hamilton Boys High School

Paul Roache (Second Five) Mt Albert Grammar School

Tanielu Bakulich-Tele'a (Second Five) St Kentigern College

Scott Gregory(Second Five) Whangarei Boys High School

Hayze Perham(Centre) Rotorua Boys High School

Billy Proctor (Centre) St Patrick's College Wellington

Mosese Dawai (Wing) Fielding High School

Vilimoni Koroi (Wing) Fielding High School

Caleb Clarke (Wing) Mt Albert Grammar School

Leicester Faingaanuku (Wing) Nelson College

Connor Garden-Bachop (Wing) Scots College

Ngane Punivai (Fullback) Christ’s College

Danny Toala (Fullback) Hastings Boys High School

Niven Longopoa (Fullback) Mt Albert Grammar School

Reece Plumtree (Fullback) Wellington College



2016 New Zealand Schools schedule

October 3

New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Australia Schools

NZ Schools v Fiji Schools

Mt Albert Grammar, Auckland

October 8

New Zealand Barbarians Schools v Fiji Schools

New Zealand Schools v Australia Schools

Auckland Grammar, Auckland

Source: ALLBLACKS.COM