Talented star aims high, strikes gold at AIMS Games

SWIMMING GOLD: Ryan Oliver and his HPK Swimming Club coach Rachel Palmer. Photo supplied.

Local teenager Ryan Oliver struck gold – lots of gold – at the AIMS Games in Tauranga this month.



Competing for his school Farm Cove Intermediate, Oliver backed up his 2015 success in the pool, winning eight gold medals including the overall best 13 year male for the swimming event.



Oliver has been swimming for the local HPK Swimming Club from the age of 9 and sees his specialist event as the 200 individual medley.



Each year HPK supports its intermediate competitors by sending a coach to cover the event.



This year’s HPK coach, Rachel Palmer, was kept very busy with club swimmers in every heat and was rewarded with an excellent medal tally for the club.



The HPK club won 36 medals overall.



This year was the 13th meeting of the AIMS Games, held in Tauranga this sporting meet challenges local and international intermediate athletes in an Olympic style format.



Attendance records were broken with more than 9000 competitors performing in a wide range of sporting codes both team and individual based.