Successful season for Howick College sevens

The Howick College U15 girls sevens team won all three pool games at the Condor Sevens but fell short in the cup semi-final. Times photo Wayne Martin.



The Howick College open girls sevens team finished fifth at the 2016 Condor Sevens tournament at the weekend – capping off a successful season for sevens rugby at the school.



The Condor Sevens – New Zealand’s national secondary school sevens tournament – was held at Sacred Heart College from December 2-4 and featured three Howick College teams.



The open girls team won all three pool games comfortably, beating Rangitoto College (46-7), Wesley College (19-0) and Feilding High School (29-7).



Their winning spree came to an end in the cup quarter-finals, however, losing to Motueka High School 12-17.



Howick College went on to win the open girls plate semi-final 31-5 against Southern Cross Campus and the plate final 26-4 against Christchurch Girls’ High School.



The school’s under 15 girls team also won all three pool games at the Condor Sevens, but fell short in the cup semi-final – losing to Rotorua Girls’ High School 12-24.



The Howick College under 15 boys team managed to qualify for the Condor Sevens, but lost all three pool games and also lost to Manurewa High School 12-29 in the shield semi-final.



Earlier in the school sevens season, in October and November respectively, the Howick College open girls and under 15 girls teams won the Auckland Secondary School Sevens competitions.



Five Howick College players – Lasalle Lefale, Iva Livani, Shalom Setu-Veve, Hinemoa Watene and Teuila Sotutu – were also named in the under 19 Auckland Secondary Schools Sevens Girls team that competed at the Northern Region Provincial Union Age Grade Tournament in Tauranga last month.



The team, selected after the Auckland Secondary School Senior Sevens competition in October, played against Bay of Plenty, North Harbour and King Country at Arataki Park, finishing second.

Lasalle Lefale, who scored six tries during the tournament and was vice captain of the side, was named player of the tournament for the Auckland team.



Meanwhile, another local player – Tevita Latu from Pakuranga College – was named in the under 19 Auckland Secondary Schools Sevens Boys team.