Strong winds test junior sailors

RACING: The Howick Sailing Club hosted the Junior East Auckland Series sailing regatta at the weekend. Photos supplied Tim Nichols.



Young sailors competing in the Howick leg of the Junior East Auckland Series were tested by strong winds at the weekend, with a southerly breeze of between 10 and 20 knots keeping the competition tight.



Howick Sailing Club, which was hosting the event, came out on top overall, finishing with the lowest score on aggregate across the top five sailors from each club.



The inter-club regatta saw four east Auckland sailing clubs congregate at Howick Beach on Sunday – Maraetai Sailing Club, Bucklands Beach Yacht Club, Glendowie Boating Club and Howick Sailing Club.



There were 30 junior sailors taking part in the event, which sponsored by Yamaha, and all the competitors were aged between 11 and 16.



There were three races – open starlings, open optimists, and optimist green fleet.



Results



Open Starlings



1st – Jonathan Turnbull (2122)

2nd – Jack Frewin (2166)

3rd – Jack Culloty (782)



Open Optimists



1st – William Beauchamp (4217)

2nd – Peter Eaglen (4169)

3rd – Sophia Higgott (4564)



Optimist Green Fleet



1st – Andrea Hawke (4339)

2nd – Alex Lombard (3523)

3rd - Christopher Whitiskie (4329)

