SPORTS RESULTS

Open titles shuttle home

THE competitive badminton season is underway and Lloyd Elsmore Park Junior Club players are already setting the winning standards across the Auckland region.

A trio of the club’s top players, Lilian Shih, Rowena Devathasan and Victoria Cheng, won three titles each respectively at the recent Opens held at College Rifles, Counties Manukau and Waitakere.



College Rifles Under-15 Open

Girls singles: Lilian Shih (Lloyd Elsmore, Auckland) beat Angie Leung (Ak).

Girls doubles: Lilian Shih and Angie Leung beat Rowena Devathasan (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) and Mary Jiang (Ak).

Boys doubles: Kerwyn Lee (North Harbour) and Dylan Soedjasa (NH) beat Daniel Hillier (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) and Wesley Yep (Ak).

Mixed doubles: Lilian Shih and Kerwyn Lee (NH) beat Angie Leung (Ak) and Dylan Soedjasa (NH).



Counties Manukau Under-13 Open

Girls singles: Rowena Devathasan (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) beat Sabrina Fu (Ak).

Girls doubles: Rowena Devathasan and Sabrina Fu (Ak) beat Deborah Yin (NH) and Carrie Reyden (Waitakere).

Boys doubles: Daxxon Vong (Ak) and Alan Wong (W) beat Sam Lu (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) and Ben Hillier (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak).

Mixed doubles: Rowena Devathasan and Alan Wong (W) beat Sabrina Fu (Ak) and Daxxon Vong (Ak).

Waitakere Under-17 Open

Girls singles: Victoria Cheng (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) beat Madeline Stapleton (W).

Boys singles: Jason Leung (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) beat Riga Oud (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak).

Girls doubles: Victoria Cheng and Mary O’Connor (W) beat Helen Cunningham (NH) and Maria Masinipeni (Counties Manukau).

Boys doubles: Riga Oud and Michael Zhang (Ak) beat Te Aokura Van Selm (W) and Maika Philips (NH).

Mixed doubles: Victoria Cheng and Jason Leung (Lloyd Elsmore Junior, Ak) beat Te Aokura Van Selm (W) and Madeline Stapleton (W).