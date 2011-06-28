SPORTS BITES

• Howick and Pakuranga Times



Winter fun for kids



REGISTRATIONS are open for Youthtown’s annual school holiday trip to Mt Ruapehu.

Taking place during the July 18-29 school break, the winter camps have been running for more than 20 years.

Brian Walsh, Youthtown’s outdoor co-ordinator, says: “Kids love the sense of adventure, the social aspect of being away with friends for a week, and learning new skills on and off the ski field.”

There are two age groups – for seven to 12-year-olds, and 13 to 17-year-olds, with a limit of 20 spaces per camp at $555 each.

The camps are led by trained and experienced outdoor instructors and equipped to ensure youngsters experience fun and safe skiing and snowboarding.

For more information, visit www.youthtown.org.nz.

Kiwis versus world on ice

WITH the Botany Swarm on the road this Saturday and Sunday in the national ice hockey league, fans still have an opportunity to catch some top quality action this week.

As the Swarm get ready to battle in Queenstown against the Southern Stampede in the NZ Ice Hockey League, the best players in the Auckland senior league are taking to the ice at Paradice Arena, Botany, on Thursday night. The match features teams called Kiwis – made up of New Zealand-born players, and the Rest of the World, with locally-based players born outside the country.

It’s free entry and the doors open at 9pm for the 9.15pm start.

League hits the airwaves

LIVE sports commentaries return to Howick Village Radio (88.1FM) this Saturday.

Following on from last year’s first live outside broadcast commentary from Paparoa Park, Howick Village Radio returns to the home of the Howick Hornets to call the action in their clash with Marist Saints.

The commentary team, led by Phil Dark, will be on-air from 2-4.30pm, for the Fox Memorial Trophy clash kicking off at 2.30pm.