Sport results: Softball and Judo

Wins for Howick Softball Club



The Howick Softball Club premier women’s side beat the North Harbour-based Roosters 7-0 at Rosedale last Saturday.



This was the first game under their new coach Stan Doney.



Meanwhile, the premier men beat Eden Roskill 4-1 at Rosedale on the Sunday and the premier reserve men beat Eden Roskill 2-1, also at Rosedale on the Sunday.



This weekend the premier women and premier men are competing in the Bears Classic Tournament at Starling Park in Ranui.





Judo success



The Howick Judo Club attended the New Zealand Judo Championships – held at the Auckland Netball Centre in Saint Johns last weekend – and had plenty of success to celebrate.



Macleans College student Koen Visser, 17, not only won two medals at the event, but he also gained his black belt at the weekend.



Results

Junior Men: Koen Visser (U73kg) won Bronze.

Cadet Men: Koen Visser (U73kg) won Gold.

Senior Boys: Ali Al-Ani (U32kg) won Silver, Niek Visser (U50kg) won Bronze, Alex Macmillan (U55kg) won Silver, and Amir Mahadi (U60kg) won Gold.

Junior Boys: Willem Hewitson-Townley (U45kg) won Gold.

Senior Girls: Alessandra Bianco (U55kg) won Silver.

Junior Girls: Jezzabella Bianco (U32kg) won Gold.