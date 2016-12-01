Sport results: Cricket, tennis and croquet

CAUGHT: Parnell Cricket Club’s Ben Rainger nicks a ball bowled by HPCC’s Mitchell McClenaghan to slip. Photo supplied Craig Speakman.



Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club results



The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers played Parnell CC in the first day of a two-day match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday.

HPCC 151/10 (Bill Walsh 32, Rudi Botadra 36*; Josh Fisher 4/29, Ganesh Ratnasabapathy 3/20).



Parnell CC 154/7 declared at the end of the day (Tim McIntosh 46, Ben Horne 55; Bill Walsh 3/15).

Parnell claimed first innings points. Play will resume on Saturday.



--



The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premier Reserves played Kumeu CC in the first day of a two-day match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday.

HPCC 175/10 (Daniel Young 45, Varun Khanna 35).



Kumeu CC 88/9 at the end of the day (Michael Greenwood 5/43).

Play will resume on Saturday.



--



The New World Howick HPCC Premier Women beat Auckland University CC in a one-day match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday.

Auckland University CC 200/6 in 50 overs (Josie Penfold 3/32; Jesse Prasad 87, Rebecca Ellison 47).



HPCC 201/6 in 49.2 overs (Steph Carr 60, Skye Bowden 33, Amberly Parr 20*; Abigail Morgan 3/23).

--

Tennis



Caro Bowl – Auckland’s premier inter-club tennis competition for adults



Semi-finals and 5th-8th playoff games

Semi-final 1 (November 18): Sunnyhills Tennis Club (women) lost to Royal Oak 2-6 at Koru Tennis Club in Pakuranga Heights.



to Royal Oak 2-6 at Koru Tennis Club in Pakuranga Heights. 5th-8th playoff 2 (November 18): Bucklands Beach Tennis Club (women) beat Parnell 2 8-0 at Bucklands Beach Tennis Club.



Parnell 2 8-0 at Bucklands Beach Tennis Club. Semi-final 2 (November 25): Cockle Bay Tennis Club (men) lost to Blockhouse Bay 1 0-8 at Cockle Bay Tennis Club.



to Blockhouse Bay 1 0-8 at Cockle Bay Tennis Club. 5th and 6th playoff (November 25): Bucklands Beach Tennis Club (women) lost to Kohimarama 2-6 at Kohimarama. BBTC finish sixth.

Upcoming games:

3rd and 4th playoff (Friday, December 2, 6pm): Cockle Bay Tennis Club (men) vs. Parnell at Cockle Bay Tennis Club.



3rd and 4th playoff (Friday, December 2, 6pm): Sunnyhills Tennis Club (women) vs. Pompallier at Koru Tennis Club in Pakuranga Heights.

--

Croquet



The Auckland Croquet Singles Championships were held at the Lloyd Elsmore Park lawns at the weekend.



Players from all Auckland and Counties Manukau clubs, as well as some from as far away as Tauranga and Northland, took part in the competition.



It was an especially successful event for Pakuranga Croquet Club, with Kurt Warn winning the premier division, Matthew Chen winning the intermediate division and Jeff Sunderland finishing runner up in the junior division.