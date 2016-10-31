Snowboarders rule at NI champs

Pakuranga College student Regan Mooney in action. Photo supplied.



Regan Mooney has notched up an incredible win in the recent North Island Secondary Schools Snowboard Competition.



The Year 12 Pakuranga College student beat entrants from 43 other schools to win the Boardercross event at the championships in September.



Elim Christian College’s Baylin Kelin Ovink also had an exceptional competition and took out the overall top junior girl award.



Macleans College’s Angus Jones finished in ninth equal place, as did Saint Kentigern’s Bronson Gleye.



Another Pakuranga student, Daniel Hotter, finished 10th equal.



Elim Christian College won the girls’ combined team award while Macleans College was fourth in the boys’ combined team.

ELIM: Back row: Elim head coach Tody Granat, assistant coach Leonie Wood. Third row: Joshua Walesby, Zac Macfarlane, Matthew Aucamp, Bradley Frost. Second row: Courtney Burchell, Aleisha Bain, Charlotte Mimilo (team captain). Front row: Adele Benns, Baylin Klein Ovink.



This competition has been running since 1997 and is available to all secondary schools across the North Island.



It is the largest snow sport event of its kind in the North Island and is hosted annually by Ruapehu College.



Under the leadership and guidance of head coach Tody Granat, the Elim Christian College snowboarding team fared extremely well (see below).



Aleisha Bain (3rd place in Slopestyle)



Aleisha Bain (3rd place in Giant Slalom)



Charlotte Mimilo (3rd place in Boardercross, also top 10 finalist in Slopestyle)



Baylin Klein Ovink (2nd place in Giant Slalom, also top 10 finalist in Slopestyle)



Baylin Klein Ovink (Upcoming rider with the best attitude and potential. For this she was awarded a place at a Mt Ruapehu Snowsports Training Camp valued at $500)



Top Girls Team (We were awarded as the premier girls’ team in the North Island)



Aleisha Bain (2nd Overall Senior Girl rider)



Baylin Klein Ovink (Top Junior Girl rider)