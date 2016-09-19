Skye named MVP in Aus

Skye Bowden. Photo supplied.

A talented young cricketer from Pakuranga College has been named MVP at a trans-Tasman indoor test series in Australia.



Skye Bowden was in the New Zealand U22 indoor women’s team that played against Australia in Port Macquarie, New South Wales this month.



The 15-year-old, a year 10 student, excelled during the series and was named Most Valuable Player.



The award is decided by points allocated by the umpire for each game.



Skye said she really wasn’t expecting the accolade. “I was so surprised.”



She said it was a great tournament with a fantastic indoor facility.



This isn’t the first time Skye has made a mark with the bat and ball, despite only playing indoor cricket for two years and outdoor cricket for five.



In outdoor cricket, she represented Auckland in the U18 grade and played at the national U15 tournament in January this year, where she was named MVP of the tournament and also made the national team.



Locally, she plays for the Pakuranga Pharaohs in indoor cricket and Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club in outdoor cricket.



Her future is certainly bright.