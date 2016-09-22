Shelly Park School rugby winners

VICTORS: Shelly Park School won both the U45kg and U35kg competitions.Times photo Wayne Martin.



Passionate young rugby players ran onto Bell Park in Pakuranga last week to compete for the Jim Taylor Memorial Cup.



Shelly Park School and Baverstock Oaks School, both having won all their pool games and respective semi-finals, came head-to-head in the Howick Pakuranga Principals’ Association (HPPA) Primary School Rugby Competition (U45kg) final on Friday afternoon.



By half-time, Shelly Park had run in five tries and had a comfortable 35-0 lead.



Despite Baverstock Oaks getting on the scoreboard and working hard to fight back in the second half, Shelly Park eventually ran away with the game.



The final score was 56 – 14.



Andrew Flanagan from Baverstock Oaks School said the weather and the ground conditions were perfect for the match and that it was a brilliant occasion for the area final.



“Baverstock Oaks School congratulated Shelly Park at the end of tournament celebrations and have promised that we will learn from this experience and come back even stronger next year with greater depth and experience in knock out games,” he said.



“A huge congratulations to all members of the team and their dedicated coach, Phil Finlay, for a brilliant season of rugby. We are very proud indeed.”



Mr Flanagan said the school also wished to thank Brian Rolfe, Shelly Park School principal and organiser of the HPPA Primary School Rugby Competition, for all the work he had put in to creating “an exciting and well respected rugby tournament”.



There are two weight grades as part of the competition, with six teams playing in the U35kg grade and 15 teams playing in the U45kg grade.



Shelly Park also won the U35kg competition, beating Our Lady Star of the Sea School 21-7 in the final.



Mr Rolfe said the U45kg Shelly Park side had co-captains, with William Watt leading the forwards and Adam Morrison running the backs.



“Both boys have played well all year, leading by example,” he said.



This is the third year in a row that Shelly Park has won the cup.

