Ryan Fox finishes 9th

Ryan Fox. Times photo Wayne Martin.



Beachlands golfer Ryan Fox is generally pleased with his performance at the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines on the Gold Coast but acknowledges his putting let him down.



Fox finished ninth with a final score of 7-under 281 at the $1.5 million dollar Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast which finished on Sunday. Harold Varner III from the US won with a 19-under 269.



After day two last Friday, Fox was just two off the lead with a 3-under 69 which put him at 8-under for third equal with Gold Coast favourite Adam Scott, ranked 7th in the world.



It backed up a great opening effort by Fox, 29, on Thursday when he finished two shots behind clubhouse leader Andrew Dodt after making an impressive 5-under 67.



Fox, playing his first event as a full member of the European Tour, only weeks ago finished tied for fourth at the Australian Open in Sydney.



“It was a good week again last week. Very happy with last week’s performance overall,” Fox told the Times.



“It’s a tough golf course and played really nicely tee to green the whole week – [I] just didn’t get the putter working on the weekend.



“[It was] great to play with another top 10 player in the world in Adam Scott too.”



At the Australian Open in mid-November, Fox played alongside American superstar Jordan Spieth. He shot a one-under par 71 on day three to be tied second with two-time major winner Spieth.



“It was a great last three weeks to finish my year and [I’m] really happy with the season overall,” said Fox.



“I now have five weeks off so looking forward to doing some fishing and surfing and catching up with friends and family.”