Rugby-mad Troy loves netball

TALENTED: Troy Korewha is a self-confessed sports nut and is really enjoying his netball at the moment. Times photo Wayne Martin.



Troy Korewha loves sport, all kinds of sport, and as far as he’s concerned, he will play what he wants.



So when a teacher at Baverstock Oaks School in Flat Bush asked him in 2013 if he wanted to join the school netball team, he jumped at the chance, no questions asked.



Three years later, the 10-year-old with the long locks is still the only boy in his team and is often the only boy in the game, or whole competition.



But he doesn’t care.



“It’s fine,” Troy says. “It’s just fun.”



His team plays at the Howick Pakuranga Netball Centre (HPNC) at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturdays. Last year they got the runner-up trophy for their competition and this year they were first equal.



Troy plays goal attack and he’s good at it. His team had the highest ratio of goals for their grade in 2016.



He says he enjoys the busy nature of his role.



“I get to run around more. I get into the mid-third and my [goal] third and I’m a goal shooter – I get to stay in the circle.”

Troy isn’t the first boy to play netball at HPNC – far from it.



But his mum Sharlene says that there has still been a mixed reaction from other teams’ parents about Troy playing.



“They do think it’s probably a little odd that there is a boy on the team but we’ve faced that.



“I always say, don’t give up. I don’t let anything like that deter him.”



She says for the first two years, Troy was the only boy playing in their HPNC competition and this year it was just him and another boy from Baverstock Oaks School, but they play in different teams.



Troy is fully aware of the mixed reaction to him playing netball.



The bright year six student has even had a few comments about it from kids at school.



“They say it’s only for girls.”



But his response to these kinds of comments shows you Troy is mature beyond his years.



“I think stuff in my head but I don’t say it,” he says with a confident grin.

Troy Korewha. Times photo Wayne Martin.

He doesn’t only play netball either.



Troy is in the school rugby team during winter (he plays lock and centre), his touch rugby season started on Sunday, he is a member of the kapa haka group, the dance troop and is a school house captain.



He says he will carry on playing netball for a few more years, but then he wants to try something new on Saturdays.



And what will that be?



“Rugby,” Troy says instantly.



He loves the game. He has team posters all over his bedroom walls and will be at Eden Park on Saturday to cheer on the All Blacks.



But for now, Troy, who turns 11 this weekend, will continue to enjoy his time on the netball court.



He has recently been invited to attend the HPNC performance academy, which runs for six months, and his Baverstock Oaks School team had their first game of summer league netball last week. They won 35-0.



There were even a couple of other boys taking part in the competition.



Ms Korewha says Troy has always been well supported by his team and his teachers.



She is proud of his devotion to the team and sport.



Last weekend he was at Vector Arena supporting the Silver Ferns, face paint and all.



“I love it that’s he’s stuck it out for three years and just gets out there and does his job,” Ms Korewha says.



“He takes it really seriously. He’s committed to the team, never misses practices, and turns up on time.”



And, she says, he’s made some great friends along the way.



Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it