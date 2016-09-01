Local Directory
Rawhide dominates local regatta
|Rawhide is skippered by Craig Anderson. Photo supplied.
Sailors had to battle tough conditions for race 11 and 12 of Bucklands Beach Yacht Club's 2016 PIC Insurance Winter Series at the weekend.
The regatta is part of a sub series called the "King of the Strait" that sees BBYC combining with Pine Harbour Cruising Club.
Race conditions were very light on Sunday and shifting dramatically all day, making it hard for the race committee and those competing.
But that didn't stop Rawhide, skippered by Craig Anderson, securing the double in the Farr 1020 division.
Anderson won on both line and handicap.
Full Results:
Race 11
D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)
1st - Shibumi - Ross 780 - Murray Kelway
2nd - Zen - Titan 36 - Steve Newcombe
3rd - Pure Magic 2 - Noelex 22 - Ric Turner
C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)
1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen
2nd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking
3rd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes
E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Lipstick - Young 88 -Mark Trevena
2nd - Sweeney Todd - Young 88 - Vaughn Clark
3rd - Blondie - Young 88 - Peter Stretton
B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Rawhide - Farr 1020 - Craig Anderson
2nd - Rainbow IV - Farr 1020 - Alan Smith
3rd - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston
Race 12
D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)
1st - Smoke Wagon - Thompson 750 - Russel Macefield
2nd - Zen - Titan 36 - Steve Newcombe
3rd - Crystal Clear - Warwick 10.5 - Craig Parker
|Smoke Wagon, skippered by Russel Macefield. Photo supplied.
C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)
1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen
2nd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes
3rd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking
E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Sweeney Todd - Young 88 - Vaughn Clark
2nd - Nijinsky - Young 88 - Des Davis
3rd - Blondie - Young 88 - Peter Stretton
B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Rawhide - Farr 1020 - Craig Anderson
2nd - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston
3rd - Max Headroom - Farr 1020 - Phillip Yuill