Rawhide dominates local regatta

Rawhide is skippered by Craig Anderson. Photo supplied.



Sailors had to battle tough conditions for race 11 and 12 of Bucklands Beach Yacht Club's 2016 PIC Insurance Winter Series at the weekend.

The regatta is part of a sub series called the "King of the Strait" that sees BBYC combining with Pine Harbour Cruising Club.

Race conditions were very light on Sunday and shifting dramatically all day, making it hard for the race committee and those competing.

But that didn't stop Rawhide, skippered by Craig Anderson, securing the double in the Farr 1020 division.

Anderson won on both line and handicap.



Full Results:



Race 11



D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)

1st - Shibumi - Ross 780 - Murray Kelway

2nd - Zen - Titan 36 - Steve Newcombe

3rd - Pure Magic 2 - Noelex 22 - Ric Turner



C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)

1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen

2nd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking

3rd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes





E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Lipstick - Young 88 -Mark Trevena

2nd - Sweeney Todd - Young 88 - Vaughn Clark

3rd - Blondie - Young 88 - Peter Stretton





B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Rawhide - Farr 1020 - Craig Anderson

2nd - Rainbow IV - Farr 1020 - Alan Smith

3rd - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston





Race 12



D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)

1st - Smoke Wagon - Thompson 750 - Russel Macefield

2nd - Zen - Titan 36 - Steve Newcombe

3rd - Crystal Clear - Warwick 10.5 - Craig Parker

Smoke Wagon, skippered by Russel Macefield. Photo supplied.



C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)

1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen

2nd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes

3rd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking





E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Sweeney Todd - Young 88 - Vaughn Clark

2nd - Nijinsky - Young 88 - Des Davis

3rd - Blondie - Young 88 - Peter Stretton





B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Rawhide - Farr 1020 - Craig Anderson

2nd - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston

3rd - Max Headroom - Farr 1020 - Phillip Yuill

