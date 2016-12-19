Q&A with Scott Dixon: 'Devoted to another 5 years’

Scott Dixon. Photo supplied.

Not a lot of people know Auckland-raised lad Scott Dixon is one of the most revered figures in motor racing in the United States.



The 2016 Verizon IndyCar Series season marked Dixon’s 15th year with Chip Ganassi Racing – the longest tenure for a driver in team history (1990-Present).



Dixon holds the distinction of being the “winningest” active IndyCar driver with 40 career victories, which ranks him fourth on the all-time win list, only behind drivers A.J. Foyt (67 wins), Mario Andretti (52) and Michael Andretti (42).



Dixon has 270 IndyCar starts, producing 40 wins, 27 poles, 86 podiums and 136 top-five finishes.



Dixon’s father Ron is a retailer at Pakuranga Plaza and put the Times in touch with his incredibly talented son.



Q&A



What car do you drive when you’re not on the racetrack and why?



I had a (Chevrolet) Tahoe (a full-size SUV from General Motors). Now I have an Acura MDX (mid-size SUV), it’s like the Lexus for Honda. It’s got a third row of seats which is good for my two little girls Poppy (7) and Tilly (5).



Do you get speeding tickets or have a police radar in your personal vehicle?



Generally I’m a pretty laid back driver. I’ve had my fair share of speeding tickets but nothing crazy though. I once got two tickets within 40 minutes for doing 70 and 75 in a 60 mph zone. My last ticket was on a pushbike. I lost half my demerit points on my US licence in Indianapolis because I went through a stop sign.



Do you actually get sick of driving when not racing?



I don’t really enjoy driving on the (US) roads because they’re big interstates. If someone else was to drive I’d be totally up for it. I find roads in New Zealand – like the trip down to Taupo – fun and interesting.



How have you retained your Kiwi accent, mate?



I still get a bit of stick from (Kiwi) friends mostly because of the (US) slang and words I use. My wife’s British too so that might be part of it and there’s a pretty substantial expat community here. Two of my best mates are from Taranaki.



Do you often get mistaken as a Pom, Aussie or South African?



Most of the time it’s Australian and then when you mention New Zealand, I don’t think that Americans are that good geographically. They think New Zealand’s European or part of Australia.



What does a celebrated IndyCar driver ask Santa to get him for Christmas?



I almost always ask for socks and underwear. Last year he gave me a new bike trainer for indoor cycle training during the Indianapolis winter which brings a lot of snow.



Are you coming home for the holidays?



No, we’ve just been back. We kind of rotate between Indianapolis, England (his wife Emma is from Wales) and New Zealand.



Will you hit the beach? Which one?



We’re in Colorado this year hitting the ski slopes.I’ve done a bit of both (skiing and snowboarding). On this trip there’s a couple of skiers so I’ll probably be skiing.



After motor racing, what sports do you follow? Who’s your fave sportsperson?



I do love rugby and I follow the All Blacks as much as I can over here. My favourite sportsmen would be Dan Carter and Richie McCaw. I like UFC as well. Conor McGregor (the Irish mixed martial arts fighter is the UFC lightweight champion) is fun to watch.



What do the next couple of years hold for you?



Really the next five years are devoted to IndyCar. In 2018/2019 I’ll be looking at a new contract. I love IndyCar racing. I love the sport.