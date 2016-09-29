Prattley, Luatua back for Auckland

Sam Prattley (Pakuranga) and Steven Luatua return from injury to bolster the Auckland forward pack for their match against Otago at Eden Park this weekend.

Ben Nee Nee, also from Pakuranga, will start off the bench.

Prattley has not played since round two against Northland, while Luatua limped from the field in the following match against Southland.

“It’s really good to have those boys back. Their leadership and experience is crucial for us at this stage of the season and obviously they are good players as well,” said coach Nick White.

“It’s going to be a bit hard for them because Otago play a fast paced game but just being there, and being good players helps the other boys around them.”

White noted that McHugh had performed with distinction in Prattley’s absence while Josh Kaifa also had a strong game in the loose forwards last week.

In the back line, Pryor Collier returns after having last week off.

“He needed a break, Pryor had played a lot of rugby and isn’t really used to all the matches. He’d been playing well though so we’ve brought him back,” said White.

Otago currently sit atop the Championship table, with only one loss to date.

“They’re a really good side,” said White.

“They are really well coached, have good skills; I think that playing under that roof helps their rugby. We need to be switched on when we don’t have the ball, when we do have it, we have to hold onto it and build pressure.”

Saturday night at Eden Park will see Kids Eat Free, the first 800 children through the gate getting a free meal.

Greg Pleasants-Tate and Michael Fatialofa were unavailable due to injury.

The Auckland team to play Otago is;

1. Sam Prattley (Pakuranga)

2. Kurt Eklund (University)

3. Marcel Renata (University)

4. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

5. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

6. Taleni Seu (Grammar TEC)

7. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

8. Steven Luatua (University)

9. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)

12. Vince Aso (Ponsonby)

13. Rieko Ioane (Ponsonby)

14. Lolagi Visinia (Suburbs)

15. Melani Nanai (Manukau Rovers)

16. Blake Hill (Eden)

17. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

18. Isi Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

19. Ben Nee Nee (Pakuranga)

20. Josh Kaifa (Manukau Rovers)

21. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

22. Liam Steel (University)

23. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)