Pakuranga prop set to debut for Auckland tomorrow night

Pakuranga United's James Lay will debut for Auckland tomorrow night if called off the bench. Photo / Auckland Rugby.

Pakuranga United’s James Lay is set to debut for Auckland tomorrow night in Napier.

After back-to-back wins against Northland and Southland, the Auckland Mitre 10 Cup team will face Hawke’s Bay at McLean Park at 7.35pm.



Auckland smashed Southland 51-16 in Invercargill on Friday but will be weary of a Hawke’s Bay side looking for their first win of the season.

“It’s going to be a huge game for us,” Auckland coach Nick White said.

“We’ve got to make sure we are patient, control the ball when we’ve got it; it’s a good challenge.”



Lay has been named on the bench and could make his debut at prop.

His Pakuranga club-mate Ben Nee Nee, also named on the bench for the Magpies clash, will get his first match for 2016 if called upon.

Pakuranga’s Joe Edwards will start.

White has been forced to reshuffle his forward pack with three All Black forwards departing ahead of the Argentina Test Match in Hamilton on Saturday.

White has only made one change in the backline.

Props Tom McHugh and Marcel Renata will make their first start for Auckland, while Michael Fatialofa has been named at lock and Liaki Moli at flanker.

“It’s good for guys like Fats to get a start. Leni was supposed to have time on the bench on Friday and that didn’t turn out, so Liaki starts at six,” White said.



“It’s a great opportunity for Tom and Marcel to start. The work that they have done in the last 12 months is the reason why they have this chance, they need to make the most of it.”



Jono Hickey, older brother of captain Simon, will start at halfback for the first time this season.



White said with the team playing three games in 10 days, it was a good chance to get Jono Hickey out on the field.



“It will be a good match up with Brad Weber for him and to get a good run.”





Auckland team to face Hawke’s Bay





1. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

2. Kurt Eklund (University)

3. Marcel Renata (University)

4. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

5. Michael Fatialofa (Ponsonby)

6. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

7. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

8. Joe Edwards (Pakuranga)

9. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)

12. Vince Aso (Pononsby)

13. Rieko Ioane (Ponsonby)

14. Joseva Ravouvou (College Rifles)

15. Tyrone Elkington-MacDonald (University)

16. Greg Pleasants-Tate (Ponsonby)

17. Isi Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

18. James Lay (Pakuranga) *debut

19. Ben Nee Nee (Pakuranga)

20. Taleni Seu (Grammar TEC)

21. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

22. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)

23. Pasqualle Dunn (College Rifles)