Pakuranga players picked for Makos clash

Three Pakuranga United rugby players have been picked for Auckland’s important home game against Tasman tomorrow night.

With only a couple of weeks left until the Mitre 10 Cup semi-finals, Auckland has a lot on the line when they run onto the field against the Makos at Eden Park.

Sam Prattley will start at prop and two of his Pakuranga club mates, James Lay and Ben Nee Nee, have been named on the bench.

Pakuranga’s Joe Edwards is still unavailable due to injury.

Auckland beat Otago 54-17 on Saturday to keep their Mitre 10 Cup dream well and truly alive.

Auckland coach Nick White said the win was a big confidence booster for the team.

“It was really important that we played well because in reality we hadn’t put a performance out all year.



“It just showed when they get the detail right, play to the structure and back themselves, they can play some bloody good footy.”

There are only two games left before the semi-finals and White said Auckland need to win tomorrow night's home game and collect some points to give themselves a chance to make the semis.

“Tasman are in the same boat as us, they need to confirm their top four place as well so the match will have a bit of heat in it.”



Auckland is currently tied for second on the table with Taranaki – both with 27 points – and Canterbury is leading with 35 points.

Counties Manukau (25) and Tasman (22) are not far off the pace.

Auckland’s last game before the semi-finals will be against Taranaki in New Plymouth next Thursday.

The Auckland v. Tasman game will kick-off at 7.35pm tomorrow night.