Pakuranga golfer cards huge win

Pakuranga’s Rose Zheng celebrating her win in Christchurch on Sunday. Photos supplied New Zealand Golf.



Pakuranga’s Rose Zheng has won her first event on the Jennian Homes Charles Tour in spectacular fashion.

Zheng carded a brilliant final round score of seven-under-par at the 2016 John Jones Steel Harewood Open in Christchurch on Sunday.

She finished the event at 17-under-par, with her nearest opponent seven shots behind.

“It feels great, I have never felt like this before,” Zheng, 14, said of her convincing win.

“I’ve never played this good in a tournament before, I’ve never been this far under par!”

She said it was just about being consistent and waiting for birdies.

“I didn’t go searching and it paid off. I can’t describe how happy I am and hopefully it will keep going from here.”

Zheng will travel to Wellington next week to compete in the Cobra Puma New Zealand Women's Amateur Qualifying event.



Women’s scores after round four



Sunday 16 October, 2016

Par 72

271 Rose Zheng (Pakuranga) 68 68 70 65

278 Chantelle Cassidy (Riverside) 72 70 69 67

281 Alanna Campbell (Omanu) 67 70 74 70

284 Miree Jung (Titirangi) 68 75 70 71

286 Brittney Dryland (Titirangi) 70 77 69 70

288 Juliana Hung (Russley) 71 75 75 67, Jasmine Rou (Russley) 74 71 74 69

292 Jessica Reid (PGA New Zealand) 72 75 74 71

293 Amelia Garvey (Kaiapoi) 72 80 74 67

295 Catherine Bell (Kaituna) 77 74 74 70

298 Hillary O'Connor (Pegasus) 73 77 72 76

302 Monica Tulisi (P) 69 80 78 75