No stopping Garry

Garry Donoghue ran seven marathons in his 70th year last year. Times photo Wayne Martin.

There’s no stopping inspirational Howickian Garry Donoghue, who has just completed another marathon.



The 71-year-old finished the Auckland Marathon (42.195km) at the weekend in 4 hours 40 minutes and was second out of 11 for his age group.



Mr Donoghue, who ran seven marathons in his 70th year last year, said he was very happy with Sunday’s result.



“A bit stiff after the run, but very good today,” he told the Times on Monday.



“I plan to run 10km tomorrow to run out any stiffness. On the strength of how I feel today I will be signing up for the Rotorua Marathon later this week.”



Mr Donoghue said he has also entered the 2017 World Masters Games – held in Auckland in April – in not only the half marathon race, but also the 10km event and 12km cross-country.



“I plan to do two marathons a year until I am unable,” he said.



“I completed the Rotorua Marathon in April. I run sufficient distances each week to stay marathon ready.”