No Pakuranga starters for Auckland this weekend, but Moala returns

All Black midfielder George Moala returns from injury this weekend for Auckland. Photo / Auckland Rugby.



No Pakuranga United players have made the starting lineup for Auckland this weekend, with only one included on the bench.



The Auckland Mitre 10 Cup side are up against Counties Manukau on Sunday at Eden Park.



James Lay is the only Pakuranga player that has been named in the match-day squad and will start on the bench.



Coach Nick White has named All Black midfielder George Moala at centre.



Moala is returning from injury and this will be his first Mitre 10 Cup game of the season.



White said it is great to have Moala, the 2015 New Zealand Rugby ITM Cup Player of the Year, back this weekend.



“He hasn’t played a lot of footy recently but as far as we are concerned it’s great to have him.



"We’ll be looking to get him involved early in the game. He will have a bit of a target on his back so we’ll need the boys around him to support him.”



Meanwhile, Rieko Ioane moves out to the wing and All Blacks Patrick Tuipulotu and Ofa Tu’ungafasi have been named on the bench.



Tom McHugh and Marcel Renata will start in the front row again and Taleni Seu, returning from injury, will start at number six.



Latiume Fosita will start for the first time this season at fullback and Liam Steel is set to debut off the bench.



Sam Prattley, Steven Luatua, Melani Nanai and Lolagi Visinia are still unavailable due to injuries.



Kick off is 2.35pm on Sunday.



The Auckland Colts will play Northland B in the curtain raiser.





The Auckland Mitre 10 Cup team for Sunday’s clash with Counties Manukau





1. Tom McHugh (Grammar TEC)

2. Greg Pleasants-Tate (Ponsonby)

3. Marcel Renata (University)

4. Michael Fatialofa (Ponsonby)

5. Scott Scrafton (Grammar TEC)

6. Taleni Seu (Grammar TEC)

7. Blake Gibson (Ponsonby)

8. Akira Ioane (Ponsonby)

9. Leon Fukofuka (Marist)

10. Simon Hickey (Grammar TEC)

11. Rieko Ioane (Ponsonby)

12. Vince Aso (Ponsonby)

13. George Moala (Grammar TEC)

14. Pryor Collier (Ponsonby)

15. Latiume Fosita (Papatoetoe)



16. Kurt Eklund (University)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Grammar TEC)

18. James Lay (Pakuranga)

19. Patrick Tuipulotu (Ponsonby)

20. Liaki Moli (Manukau Rovers)

21. Jono Hickey (Grammar TEC)

22. Liam Steel (University)

23. Tyrone Elkington-McDonald (University)