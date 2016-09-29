No horse? Not a problem

PONY CLUB: Totara Park riding enthusiasts, from left, Olivia Leslie, Renee Leslie, Theresa McIntosh (on horseback) and Tessa Hawes. Photo supplied.



Totara Park Pony Club is inviting children who don’t have their own pony to a special school holidays course.



The Pony Lovers 101 programme is an introduction to pony ownership and pony management.



Renee Leslie, programme co-ordinator says the course is a “fabulous opportunity for children without their own pony to have fun learning hands-on”.



Similar courses have been run by the pony club in previous years.



Last year’s course was full with more than 30 children attending.



The club was originally Howick Pony Club in Bells Road, now Lloyd Elsmore Park.



As development took over, the club moved to Botany before it became built up.



The club moved again to Somerville Road on the late Archie Somerville’s farm and merged with Manurewa Pony Club about 15 years ago to become Totara Park Pony Club.



The holiday programme will run for four days with children 11-14 years participating on October 3-4 and children 10 years and under participating on October 5-6.



“This is the perfect programme to encourage young children to find out if they really are committed and keen to take on the responsibility of pony ownership,” Ms Leslie says.



The Totara Park Pony Club introduction to pony ownership and pony management school holiday course runs at 9.30am-3.30pm on October 3-6 at Totara Park Pony Club, 251 Redoubt Road, Manukau. It costs $175. Phone Renee Leslie on: 020-4052-3227.