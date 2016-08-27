Milestones loom for Warriors as regular season draws to close

Shaun Johnson goes into the contest with 667 points in 123 appearances to leave him just eight points away from beating the great Stacey Jones’ club record 674 points in 261 games.

Shaun Johnson and the Vodafone Warriors as a team are within reach of two significant milestones when the club hosts Wests Tigers in tomorrow’s 25th-round NRL match at Mount Smart Stadium (4pm kick-off).

The encounter is the first of two home games to end the Vodafone Warriors’ regular season with Parramatta to follow on Father’s Day tomorrow week (September 4).

The 25-year-old Johnson goes into the contest with 667 points in 123 appearances to leave him just eight points away from beating the great Stacey Jones’ club record 674 points in 261 games.

Johnson has been the go-to goal-kicking option more regularly than Jones was during his 12 seasons in the NRL. Johnson has so far scored 55 tries, kicked 220 goals and seven field goals while Jones’ tally comprises 77 tries (second to Manu Vatuvei’s 151 tries), 176 goals and 14 field goals.

While Johnson is within reach of a new individual standard for the club, the team mark of 2000 tries is also within reach.

In 536 matches since entering the competition in 1995, the Vodafone Warriors have 1996 tries (an average of 3.72 tries a game) with 83 in 22 games so far this season. Fellow 1995 newcomer North Queensland has 1929 tries in 539 matches, an average of 3.57 tries a game. Only two clubs – Melbourne (4.24) and Brisbane (4.09) – average more than four tries a game while just two other clubs rate ahead of the Vodafone Warriors, and then fractionally (Canberra with 3.79 tries a game and St George Illawarra with 3.73).

Also nearing major milestones are Simon Mannering and Ben Matulino.

Mannering, who turns 30 on game day this Sunday, plays his 257th NRL game leaving him only four short of Jones’ club record 261. The indefatigable back rower is also close to 1000 tackles for the second season running, his astonishing 69 in 73 minutes against the Cowboys taking him up to 953 (an average 48 a game) with Sydney Roosters hooker Jake Friend (1164) the only player ahead of him.

Front rower Matulino is nearing his 200th career appearance, a mark achieved for the Vodafone Warriors by only Jones, Mannering and Vatuvei. Matulino plays his 195th game on Sunday, just ahead of Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough in the quest to become the first NYC graduate to play 200 NRL games (Matulino, a foundation NYC player in 2008, was the first to the 100 and 150 marks).

VODAFONE WARRIORS v WESTS TIGERS | HOME WINS

At Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

September 6, 2002 | Vodafone Warriors 28, Wests Tigers 12

September 6, 2003 | Vodafone Warriors 32, Wests Tigers 16

May 29, 2005 | Vodafone Warriors 21, Wests Tigers 4

May 20, 2006 | Vodafone Warriors 34, Wests Tigers 12

May 31, 2009 | Vodafone Warriors 14, Wests Tigers 0

April 11, 2015 | Vodafone Warriors 32, Wests Tigers 22

At Westpac Stadium, Wellington

March 29, 2014 | Vodafone Warriors 42, Wests Tigers 18

VODAFONE WARRIORS v WESTS TIGERS

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

4pm, Sunday, August 28

Referees: Gerard Sutton and Alan Shortall

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 DAVID FUSITU’A (Marist Saints)

2 TUIMOALA LOLOHEA (Marist Saints)

3 BLAKE AYSHFORD (Paddington Tigers)

4 SOLOMONE KATA (Howick Hornets)

5 MANU VATUVEI (Otara Scorpions)

6 THOMAS LEULUAI (Papatoetoe Panthers)

7 SHAUN JOHNSON (Hibiscus Coast Raiders)

8 JACOB LILLYMAN (Richmond Tigers)

9 NATHANIEL ROACHE (Mount Albert Lions)

10 ALBERT VETE (Mangere East Hawks)

11 BODENE THOMPSON (Tauranga City Sharks)

12 RYAN HOFFMAN (Campbelltown Collegians) (c)

13 SIMON MANNERING (Te Aroha Eels)

Interchange:

14 ATA HINGANO (Pakuranga Jaguars)

15 SAM LISONE (Otara Scorpions)

16 BEN MATULINO (Te Aroha Eels)

17 JAMES GAVET (Richmond Rovers)

18 BUNTY AFOA (Point Chevalier Pirates)

HEAD COACH | ANDREW McFADDEN

WESTS TIGERS

1 DAVID NOFOALUMA

2 JORDAN RANKIN

3 TIM SIMONA

4 KEVIN NAIQAMA

5 JOSHUA ADDO-CARR

6 MITCHELL MOSES

7 LUKE BROOKS

8 AARON WOODS (c)

9 DENE HALATAU

10 SAUASO SUE

11 JOSH ALOIAI

12 CHRIS LAWRENCE

13 ELIJAH TAYLOR

Interchange:

14 KYLE LOVETT

15 AVA SEUMANUFANGAI

16 TIM GRANT

17 JOEL EDWARDS

18 MICHAEL CHEE-KAM

COACH | JASON TAYLOR

FIVE KEY FEATURES

#1 BODENE THOMPSON | Playing against a former club always generates added edge for players in that position. For Thompson it’s the fourth time this season that he lines up against an old team having done so twice against Gold Coast and the Tigers in round one.

#2 BLAKE AYSHFORD | For Ayshford, it’s the same as Thompson. They began the season facing their old Tigers team-mates and now they meet familiar faces again at the tail end of the campaign. They’ll both be desperate for a much better performance this time.

#3 TUIMOALA LOLOHEA | With recent first-choice wing Ken Maumalo injured, Lolohea is back where he was used in the first six rounds of the season. He also played on the right wing against Gold Coast – and scored a try – in the 27-18 win on July 2.

#4 ATA HINGANO | Having made his debut in Townsville last week, the 19-year-old now has the chance to play his first NRL game in front of family and friends. Distinguished start to his NRL career in a losing performance including the try he laid on for Ryan Hoffman.

#5 SOLOMONE KATA | Sorely missed when a hamstring injury forced him to miss the trip to Townsville, the first time injury has kept him out of the side since his debut last year. He goes into his 45th match with 26 career tries so far including a club-leading 14 this year.