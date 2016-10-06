Meyer ready for fight

TITLE DEFENCE: Brandon standing next to his coach Van Robertson. Photo supplied.

Local Brazilian Jiu Jitsu star Brandon Meyer is currently training six to seven times a week as he attempts to defend his Pan Pacific title in Australia next month.



The 12-year-old, a year seven student at Farm Cove Intermediate, won the Australasian Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) title for his division at the Pan Pacific Champs in Melbourne last year.



He will return to Melbourne at the end of November and attempt to do it all over again.



“I’m really lucky to train under amazing coaches who have made me able to go up against other top competitors,” Brandon said.



He trains at Auckland MMA in Pakuranga and has been BJJ national champion for his grade for the past two years.



Brandon said although he still gets a bit nervous before competing, he enjoys the challenge.



“BJJ is all about out-moving the other person. It’s like human chess. It’s great being part of a growing sport.”



After the Pan Pacific Champs, Brandon is hoping to pick up sponsorship which will allow him to compete in the 2017 Kids World BJJ Championships in the United States.



When he’s not training or competing in BJJ, he is in the wrestling ring.



He picked up wrestling to improve his “take-downs” in BJJ and every Friday he travels to a gym in Te Atatu to train.



For the last two years, Brandon has been the top wrestler in his division at both North Island and national levels and won the Most Scientific Wrestler Award for 10-13 year olds at this year’s nationals.



He will be hoping that all this extra training will bear fruit next month when he faces up in Melbourne.