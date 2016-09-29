Max Headroom shakes hoodoo

Smoke Wagon in action in the PIC Insurance winter series. Photos supplied

On Sunday, Bucklands Beach Yacht Club had the last race of the 2016 PIC Insurance winter series.

“It was pretty bleak conditions with low cloud and plenty of rain but was a good chance to test out how water proof the wet weather gear is, some finding that it’s not at all,” said BBYC’s Kevin Law.

Max Headroom, skippered by Phillip Yuill, finally got the monkey off its back getting a first place in the Farr 1020 division, winning on line and handicap.

Smoke Wagon skippered by Grant McKinnon had the stand-out performance of the day winning open division to take out the harbour course series from Shibumi and cement victory in the Windward, Leeward and Full series events winning all three overall. “Congratulations to Grant and the team,” said Law.

Race 7 - Resailed

D - Open (Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)

1st - Smoke Wagon - Thompson 750 - Grant McKinnon

2nd - Shibumi - Ross 780 - Murray Kelway

C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)

1st - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking

3rd - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen

E - Young 88 Class Division

1st - Satellite - Young 88 - Sandy Nicholson

2nd - Bandicoot - Young 88 - Ken Fedder

3rd - Lipstick - Young 88 -Mark Trevena

B - Farr 1020 Class Division

1st - Max Headroom - Farr 1020 - Phillip Yuill

2nd - Rainbow IV - Farr 1020 - Alan Smith

3rd - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston