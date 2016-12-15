Local touch teams at NZSS National Champs

SPEED: Saint Kentigern College on attack. Times photo Wayne Martin.



Four local high school touch teams took part in the 2016 New Zealand Secondary Schools (NZSS) National Championships in Auckland over the weekend.



The top 48 secondary school touch teams in the country took to the fields of Bruce Pulman Park in Papakura for three days of touch rugby action from December 9-11.



A Pakuranga College boys team, a Saint Kentigern College girls team, a Howick College girls team and a Macleans College mixed team competed at the tournament.



Pakuranga College finished 12th, Howick College ninth, Saint Kentigern College sixth, and Macleans College fourth.



The boys and girls competitions were won by Hamilton Boys’ High School and Hamilton Girls’ High School and the mixed competition was won by Whanganui High School.



Times photographer Wayne Martin went along and captured our local high school touch players competing alongside New Zealand’s best.

STRONG: Macleans College (in blue) finished in a creditable fourth place. Times photo Wayne Martin.

PRESSURE: Howick College try to press through. Times photo Wayne Martin.

ATTACKING: Pakuranga College go hard. Times photo Wayne Martin.