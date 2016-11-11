Local sport results

The Howick Softball Club premier women beat the Mt Albert Ramblers 1-0 on Saturday. Photo / Hayley Tolhopf.



Tennis



Caro Bowl – Auckland’s premier inter-club tennis competition for adults



Week 1 (October 28, 29, 30)

Cockle Bay Tennis Club (men) beat Blockhouse Bay 2 8-0 at home.

Sunnyhills Tennis Club (women) beat Parnell 2 6-2 at home.

Bucklands Beach Tennis Club (women) lost to Parnell 1 8-0 at home.



Week 2 (November 4, 5, 6)

Cockle Bay Tennis Club (men) beat Remuera 8-0 away.

Sunnyhills Tennis Club (women) beat Kohimarama 4-2 away.

Bucklands Beach Tennis Club (women) lost to Royal Oak 7-1 away.

--

Softball



Howick Softball Club results



The Howick Softball Club premier women had a brilliant weekend, bagging two wins.



On Saturday they beat the Mt Albert Ramblers 1-0 and on Sunday they had a 2-0 win against the Waitakere Bears.



Meanwhile, the premier men almost pulled off a huge upset on the weekend, narrowly losing to a star-studded Auckland United team.



With the game tied 1-1 at the bottom of the seventh innings, it went into a tiebreaker with no runs scored in the eighth innings.



Auckland United scored the winning run in the ninth innings to secure the win over Howick.



--



Bowls



The Howick Bowling Club was strongly represented in the Auckland Bowling Centre interclub competition recently.



The club’s premier men’s team were hugely successful, winning the premier division.



Howick Bowling Club’s division one team finished third and the two division four teams finished second and fourth.