Lightfoot snatches a double
Conditions were great fpr race 10 of the PIC Insurance winter series at the weekend. Photos supplied
Neil Hansen's skippered 'Lightfoot' to a double in the C-restricted division in race 10 of the 2016 PIC Insurance winter series run by Bucklands Beach Yacht Club (BBYC) on Sunday.
His Ross 930 was first boat over the line and also won on handicap.
BBYC's Kevin Law said the weather was perfect on the water with bright sun and a light breeze of 5-10 knots.
"This made a change from two weeks prior when we had a 25-30 knot cold southerly blow," he said.
"The race committee sent us on a harbour course which had two legs that we were able to put the spinnaker up, but was still quite tight and all needed to work hard to keep on course."
PIC Insurance winter series Race 10
D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)
1st - Shibumi - Ross 780 - Murray Kelway
2nd - Entree - Farr 727 - Paul McDonald
3rd - Oliver Sudden - Oliver 1034 - Scott Funnel
C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)
1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen
2nd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes
3rd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking
E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Nautique - Young 88 - Craig McConnell
2nd - Lipstick - Young 88 -Mark Trevena
3rd - Nijinsky - Young 88 - Des Davis
B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION
1st - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston
2nd - Galway Girl - Farr 1020 - Jeremy Scott
3rd - Max Headroom - Farr 1020 - Phillip Yuill