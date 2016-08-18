Lightfoot snatches a double

Conditions were great fpr race 10 of the PIC Insurance winter series at the weekend. Photos supplied

Neil Hansen's skippered 'Lightfoot' to a double in the C-restricted division in race 10 of the 2016 PIC Insurance winter series run by Bucklands Beach Yacht Club (BBYC) on Sunday.

His Ross 930 was first boat over the line and also won on handicap.

BBYC's Kevin Law said the weather was perfect on the water with bright sun and a light breeze of 5-10 knots.

"This made a change from two weeks prior when we had a 25-30 knot cold southerly blow," he said.

"The race committee sent us on a harbour course which had two legs that we were able to put the spinnaker up, but was still quite tight and all needed to work hard to keep on course."

PIC Insurance winter series Race 10

D - Open ( Extras, Spinnakers, Gennakers etc.)

1st - Shibumi - Ross 780 - Murray Kelway

2nd - Entree - Farr 727 - Paul McDonald

3rd - Oliver Sudden - Oliver 1034 - Scott Funnel

C - Restricted (Main Sail and Jib Only)

1st - Lightfoot - Ross 930 - Neil Hansen

2nd - Limerick - Townson 32 - Ron Geddes

3rd - Revival - Lotus 950 - Richard Hosking

E - Young 88 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Nautique - Young 88 - Craig McConnell

2nd - Lipstick - Young 88 -Mark Trevena

3rd - Nijinsky - Young 88 - Des Davis

B - Farr 1020 CLASS DIVISION

1st - Nirvana - Farr 1020 - Richard Muggleston

2nd - Galway Girl - Farr 1020 - Jeremy Scott

3rd - Max Headroom - Farr 1020 - Phillip Yuill