Leuluai plays final NRL match

Thomas Leuluai (right), one of the toughest competitors in the game, makes his last appearance as a Vodafone Warrior this week.

On a day when the Vodafone Warriors honour their old boys, a number will join their ranks after the Father’s Day season-ending 26th-round encounter with Parramatta at Mount Smart Stadium today (6.10pm kick-off).

The most notable will be veterans Thomas Leuluai and club legend Ali Lauitiiti.

Vodafone Warrior #105 Leuluai, who made his debut in 2003, ends his second stint at Mount Smart Stadium with his 85th and final NRL match before returning to England.

The 37-year-old Lauitiiti (#55) debuted at first-grade level in 1998, going on to play 115 times for the Vodafone Warriors before leaving in 2004 to start a long Super League career in England.

He returned home for a one-year contract with the Vodafone Warriors this year playing for the club’s Intrust Super Premiership side under coach Stacey Jones but a knee injury has kept out of the line-up for the latter stages of the season.

After today’s match captain Ryan Hoffman will acknowledge the NRL squad’s departing players including those who left the club during the season. One of them – halfback Jeff Robson – will line up for the Eels today.

Involved in the day will be a crew of old boys who have assembled for their annual reunion, now a tradition for the last home game each season.

Among the former players registered for the get together are Whetu Taewa (#5), Duane Mann (#9), Tea Ropati (#15), Stacey Jones (#24), Richie Blackmore (26), Mark Horo (#30), Iva Ropati (#35), Bryan Henare (#38), Jerry Seuseu (#50), Monty Betham (#61), Cliff Beverley (#62), Wairangi Koopu (#64), Francis Meli (#65), Boycie Nelson (#70), Talite Liavaa (#71), Shontayne Hape (#80), Justin Morgan (#88), Jason Temu (#89), Justin Murphy (#92), Jerome Ropati (#108), Steve Price (#121) and Ruben Wiki (#123).

In a nice touch today, each of the Vodafone Warriors will be accompanied by young club members as they run onto the field for the NRL match.

However, a sombre mood will hang over the entire day with all three Vodafone Warriors teams wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for fan Ronati Lemalu, who was killed by a train near Mount Smart Stadium before last Sunday’s match against Wests Tigers.

FIVE KEY FEATURES

#1 THOMAS LEULUAI | One of the toughest competitors on the game makes his last appearance as a Vodafone Warrior this week. But for injury he would have played well in excess of 100 games in his total of six seasons with the club since his debut in 2003.

#2 SHAUN JOHNSON | Johnson is set to complete the season as the only player to appear in each of the club’s 24 matches this year, an impressive achievement coming back from the serious leg injury which ended his 2015 campaign prematurely.

#3 SIMON MANNERING | As ever, the redoubtable Mannering has put in consistently across every game he has played during his challenging 12th NRL campaign. His second tackle today will take him to 1000 tackles for the second season on end.

#4 KEN MAUMALO | The big wing makes a timely return after a hamstring injury ended his night early in the 24th-round away clash against North Queensland. Maumalo’s power running will give the Vodafone Warriors a strong start to their sets out of defence.

#5 ISSAC LUKE | The veteran hooker made a welcome return from knee surgery against Wests Tigers last week. He gives the side so many options out of dummy half with his direction, vision and his running game plus his kicking options.

VODAFONE WARRIORS v PARRAMATTA EELS

Mount Smart Stadium, Auckland

6pm, Sunday, September 4

Referees: Adam Gee and Gavin Reynolds

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 TUIMOALA LOLOHEA (Marist Saints)

2 JONATHAN WRIGHT (Northern Lake Warriors)

3 BLAKE AYSHFORD (Paddington Tigers)

4 DAVID FUSITU’A (Marist Saints)

5 KEN MAUMALO (Papatoetoe Panthers)

6 THOMAS LEULUAI (Papatoetoe Panthers)

7 SHAUN JOHNSON (Hibiscus Coast Raiders)

8 JACOB LILLYMAN (Richmond Tigers)

9 ISAAC LUKE (Hawera Hawks)

10 ALBERT VETE (Mangere East Hawks)

11 BODENE THOMPSON (Tauranga City Sharks)

12 RYAN HOFFMAN (Campbelltown Collegians) (c)

13 SIMON MANNERING (Te Aroha Eels)

Interchange:

14 ATA HINGANO (Pakuranga Jaguars)

15 SAM LISONE (Otara Scorpions)

16 BEN MATULINO (Te Aroha Eels)

17 BUNTY AFOA (Point Chevalier Pirates)

18 NATHANIEL ROACHE (Mount Albert Lions)

HEAD COACH | ANDREW McFADDEN

PARRAMATTA EELS

1 BEVAN FRENCH

2 SEMI RADRADRA

3 MICHAEL JENNINGS

4 BRAD TAKAIRANGI

5 MICHAEL GORDON

6 CLINT GUTHERSON

7 JEFF ROBSON

8 DANNY WICKS

9 ISAAC DE GOIS

10 TIM MANNAH (c)

11 MANU MA’U

12 TEPAI MOEROA

13 BEAU SCOTT

Interchange:

14 KAYSA PRITCHARD

15 KENNY EDWARDS

16 PENI TEREPO

17 DANIEL ALVARO

18 DAVID GOWER

COACH | BRAD ARTHUR