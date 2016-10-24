Huntly and Pakuranga favoured to win COVIC finals

The COVIC (Counties-Manukau Veteran-Golfers Inter-club Community) Golf Premiership Shield and Championship Plate finals will be played at Maramarua Golf Club on Wednesday November 9.

Last week in the penultimate round of play at Pakuranga Golf Club, fine but soft going saw 78-players represent their clubs in team pennants competition.

Pakuranga used their home course advantage to win the round and remain firm favourites to defend the COVIC Championship Plate.

Waiuku are the only other team with a chance of beating them but need to win the final round and hope Pakuranga blow up with a sixth place to earn a right for a sudden death one player shoot-out.

Pukekohe are only three points behind Waiuku and will be chasing them for the runner up spot, while Manukau, Wattle Downs and Onewhero, each separated by 1-point, will be trying to avoid the honour of being the 2016 wooden spoon holders.

In the Premiership Shield Competition, Waikare may have won the round with their 140-point team score; however, it is the ever consistent Huntly who did enough by drawing second with Maramarua to attain an unbeatable position with a six point lead over the second placed Clark’s Beach.

They had a shocker with only fifth place and moved out to 119-points, just 1-point ahead of Maramarua with Waikare 1-point further back in fourth.

While these clubs can no longer win the shield, the battle is on for runner up spot. Hauraki will need results to go their way to move up the table and Awhitu are now too far back to avoid finishing sixth and last in the premiership. Considering the size of this club, just making the top division this year is a victory in itself.

As a result of a very wet and late spring the need for a ‘no-carts’ policy at Pakuranga meant Awhitu barely summoned a team to defend the COVIC Challenge Cup against a well-organised Clark’s Beach team, who eventually took the Cup by a close 37½ to 34½ margin. They will need to defend it against Manukau at Maramarua. Should Manukau win, it will be the first trophy to be held at their new Windross Farm course.

Craig Smith Pukekohe Golf Shop’s Player of the Day was Blake Robin of Waikare who received the Claret Jacket for his excellent five under 67 Net score.

Following the final round of pennants play, COVIC players will play a season-ending COVIC Championship event at Hauraki on Wednesday November 23, for gold, silver and bronze individual awards in two-divisions.