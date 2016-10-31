Hunter building up for worlds

Howick Pakuranga swimmer Daniel Hunter has swum close to New Zealand record times in Singapore. Photo supplied.



Howick Pakuranga swimmer Daniel Hunter has enjoyed a strong start to his preparations for next month’s FINA World 25m Championships.



He has swum close to New Zealand record times in the opening meet of the FINA/airweave World Cup series in Singapore.



Hunter was fifth in the 50m freestyle in 21.58s, just 8/100ths off his national record, and was fifth in the final of the 100m freestyle in 47.67, only 15/100ths off his record.



Both finals were won by Russian Vladamir Morzov, a three-time world short course gold medallist.



Two other New Zealand swimmers were competing including Hunter’s clubmate Bobbi Gichard and Rio Olympian Emma Robinson.



Gichard narrowly missed spots in the finals of 50m and 100m backstroke, finishing ninth fastest in both heats in 28.5s and 1:01.02.



Robinson was 11th fastest in heats of the 200m freestyle (2:02.47), ninth in heats of the 400m freestyle (4:15.98) and was seventh overall in the 800m freestyle (8:37.47).