HPCC's Colin de Grandhomme selected for Black Caps

Local cricketer Colin de Grandhomme has been selected in the Black Caps squad for the upcoming test series against Pakistan.

De Grandhomme is one of two potential debutants named in the New Zealand test squad for the two-match series starting next Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The all-rounder, who plays for Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) and the Auckland Aces, is yet to play a test for New Zealand, but played for the Black Caps in Twenty20 and One Day formats in 2012.

The Black Caps test squad, which was named today, will assemble in Christchurch on Monday.

National selector Gavin Larsen said that since De Grandhomme returned from injury last season, “he’s made a number of key contributions with bat and ball”.

“He’s made an impressive start to the current Plunket Shield season and he provides us with another strong all-rounder option,” Larsen added.

Meanwhile, five players that took part in the Black Caps' recent tour of India - Doug Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi and Ish Sodhi - have not been named in the squad.

Six players were not considered for the test squad due to injury, including three locals - Mark Craig, Mitchell McClenaghan and Colin Munro.



De Grandhomme will come out of the New Zealand ‘A’ squad that is playing Pakistan in Nelson starting tomorrow.



Black Caps test squad for two-match series against Pakistan



Kane Williamson (c)

Todd Astle

Trent Boult

Colin de Grandhomme (potential debutant)

Matt Henry

Tom Latham

Henry Nicholls

Jimmy Neesham

Jeet Raval (potential debutant)

Tim Southee

Ross Taylor

Neil Wagner

BJ Watling