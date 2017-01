HPCC results wrap-up

Daniel Young's 171 led the HPCC Premiers to victory against Eden Roskill CC.



Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) results





The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers beat Eden Roskill CC in a limited overs match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on Saturday.

HPCC 338/5 in 50 overs (Bill Walsh 50, Daniel Young 171, Liam Winn 67).

Eden Roskill CC 286/9 in 46 overs (Karan Banker 57, Barrington Rowland 115 *retired hurt, Jashanjot Bhangu 43; Cody Andrews 2/47).

The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers beat Suburbs New Lynn CC in a Duckworth-Lewis-system-affected limited overs match at Ken Maunder Park on Sunday.

HPCC 269/10 in 49 overs (Bill Walsh 56, Daniel Young 32, Liam Winn 47, David Winn 36; Harshal Vyas 2/36, Shiran Chathuranga 2/29).

After rain, the Duckworth-Lewis system set Suburbs New Lynn CC 232 in 37 overs.

Suburbs New Lynn CC 222/5 in 37 overs (Jonathon Bassett-Graham 86, Sineth Gunawardane 45, James Parslow 48, Jack Hebron 33*; Rowan Naude 2/41, Bill Walsh 2/5).

The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premiers beat Auckland University CC in a mid-week Twenty20 match at Lloyd Elsmore Park on January 11.

HPCC 214/2 in 20 overs (Bill Walsh 80*, Donovan Grobbelaar 70, Shawn Hicks 22*).

Auckland University CC 135/10 in 18 overs (Ben Kitt 39; Donovan Grobbelaar 3/18, Cody Andrews 2/37, Rowan Naude 2/40).





The Marie Raos Ray White HPCC Premier Reserves lost to East Coast Bays CC in a limited overs match at Windsor Park on the North Shore on Saturday.

HPCC 145/10 in 48 overs (Kieren Mackenzie 25*, Blair Rutherford 19).

East Coast Bays CC 147/8 in 47 overs (Michael Greenwood 2/17, Chad Crenfeldt 2/20, Kieren Mackenzie 2/26, Jacob O’Callaghan 1/23 and Tim Tomlinson 1/19).





The New World Howick HPCC Premier Women lost to Auckland University CC in a Twenty20 match at Cornwall Park in Epsom on Saturday.

Auckland University CC 191/1 in 20 overs (Katie Gurrey 109*, Anna Peterson 40).

HPCC 135/4 in 20 overs (Radhika Patel 51, Ravnita Pratap 34).

The New World Howick HPCC Premier Women lost to Cornwall CC in a Twenty20 match at Cornwall Park in Epsom on Saturday.