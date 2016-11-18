Howzat! Record for de Grandhomme on Black Caps debut

Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club's Colin de Grandhomme - pictured here in his Auckland Aces colours - has notched up a brilliant record on his debut for the Black Caps. Photo Auckland Cricket

What an incredible start for local debutant Colin de Grandhomme who has taken six test wickets and a record for the Black Caps in the test match against Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

He picked up his maiden test wicket after coming into the attack in the ninth over and cleaning up Azhar Ali for 15 with a beauty which ripped out Ali’s off stump.

By lunch (day two - the first day was rained off yesterday) Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club's de Grandhomme had taken 3-23 with Pakistan at 88-4.

De Grandhomme’s second wicket was a lovely out swinger that Babar Azam edged to Ross Taylor at first slip. NZ were 53-3.

His third wicket – which put him on 3-20- claimed the big wicket of Yonis Khan for 2. The ball pitched up, swung and was caught in the cordon.

And his fourth wicket came after lunch! De Grandhomme was on fire. He picked up the wicket of Asad Shafiq His bowling figures at that point - 4/30 off 11.

His fifth wicked scalp was Sohail Khan who went for 9 then de Grandhomme finished off the Pakistan innings at 133 and claimed 6-41 - the best figures by a NZer on test debut!

Fantastic effort!

Tim Southee and Trent Boult claimed two wickets each.