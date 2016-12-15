Howick Sailing Club launches new boat

KAITIAKI: Howick Sailing Club’s new committee boat was launched at the weekend. Photo supplied Thomas Richardson.



Howick Sailing Club (HSC) officially launched its new committee boat at the weekend, breaking a bottle of champagne over the bow just in time for the busiest period of the summer sailing season.



The brand new vessel has been named Kaitiaki, which means guardian in Maori.



It will be used as the start boat whenever the club has a race day and will also be used at major sailing events across Auckland.



Kaitiaki was made by Innovision Boats and was sponsored and supported by a number of local businesses.



Auckland councillor Dick Quax was at the opening on Sunday, as were past HSC commodores.



Current commodore Marc Frewin spoke at the event and was given a plaque by the club committee to recognise the amount of work he put into the club getting the new boat.



HSC – based at Howick Beach – has races most weekends from now and is hosting some major events in 2017, including the Jolly Boat National Championships in March.