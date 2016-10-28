Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club results

The HPCC premier men side that played Parnell CC last Saturday. Photo / Facebook / HPCC.



The Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) premier men beat Parnell CC at Lloyd Elsmore Park last Saturday.



This was the third Jeff Crowe Cup (limited overs championship) game of the season for the HPCC premier men.



They lost to Takapuna CC in week one and their game against Auckland University CC was abandoned in week two.



Parnell CC 193/9. Rudi Botadra 3/40, Patrick Cairns 2/14, Dale Phillips 2/34. D Goddard 52.



HPCC made early inroads and had Parnell on the ropes at 63/3 but couldn’t maintain the pressure and the visitors reached 193/9.



HPCC 198/9. David Winn 111*. T Hills 4/41.



HPCC recovered from 52/5 mainly due to a determined effort by the lower order, which did their best to support David Winn. Winn batted sublimely for his century hitting a six to score the winning runs.





Premier Reserve



The HPCC premier reserve men beat Kumeu CC at Lloyd Elsmore Park.



HPCC 230/7. Tim Tomlinson 112*. P Kumar 3/50.



The Reserves found life difficult at first against a tight Kumeu bowling attack until Tim Tomlinson settled in and took control of the innings scoring the first century of the season with 112*.



Kumeu CC 139/10. Jacob O’Callaghan 4/15. M Undugodage 51.





Premier Women



The HPCC premier women lost to Waitakere CC at Lloyd Elsmore Park.



HPCC 148/10. Katie McGill 23, Josie Penfold 22*. J Veale 3/28, T Nikolaison 3/40.



Waitakere 152/2. Katie McGill 1/29. K Anderson 54*.