SHOT: Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club’s Andrew de Boorder cuts a ball for four to bring up his half century against Cornwall CC on Sunday. He would go on to score 111. Photo supplied Jim Allnatt.



Howick Pakuranga Cricket Club (HPCC) results



Saturday



Premier men



HPCC claimed first innings points against East Coast Bays CC on the second day of a two-day match at Windsor Park on the North Shore. Game ended in a draw.



First day -



HPCC 391/8 declared (Bill Walsh 61, Glenn Phillips 136, Andrew de Boorder 42). East Coast Bays CC 14/1 at the end of the day.



Second day -



East Coast Bays CC declared behind at 181/9 (R Sehmi 67, Sebastian Langridge 37; D Ferns 3/28, R Botadra 3/44).



HPCC then instantly declared, setting East Coast Bays 210 to win.



East Coast Bays CC 210/9 (Richard Lane 37, R Sehmi 67, Andy Lane 63*; R Botadra 3/44).



East Coast Bays CC needed 10 runs off the last over and one off the final ball.



With scores tied, the final ball was hit straight to the field and the batsmen were run out attempting to claim the outright win.



--

Premier reserve men



HPCC lost to Parnell CC in a 50 over match at Lloyd Elsmore Park.



HPCC 213/10 (Daniel Young 105*, Swayam Desai 29, Thaddeus Tucker 25).



Parnell CC 214/8 in 48 overs (Kieran Mackenzie 3/36, Rowan Naude 2/21).



--



Premier women



HPCC beat Papatoetoe CC in a 50 over match at Lloyd Elsmore Park.



HPCC 152/10 in 47 overs (Amberly Parr 50).



Papatoetoe CC 108/10 in 37 overs (Amberly Parr 2/22, Alexa Sinclair 2/13, Skye Bowden 2/16).

