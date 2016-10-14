Howick gymnasts make history in Invercargill

The Howick Gymnastics Club members brought home 10 medals. Photo supplied.



For the first time ever, the Howick Gymnastics Club had 10 gymnasts representing the Gymsports Manukau Province at the 2016 Gymsports New Zealand National Championships.



The event was held at ILT Stadium Southland in Invercargill a couple of weeks ago, running from September 28 to October 2.



Up to a thousand of the country’s top gymnasts battled it out for national titles in Aerobics, Trampoline, Artistic and Rhythmic Gymnastics.



Not only was there a record number of Howick Gymnastics Club members competing, but a record number of medals (10) were brought home to the club too.



Results (over two days of competition)



Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Jordan Cardno (level 6) - 1st on floor, 3rd vault, 2nd high bar and 1st team overall.

Ryan Stanley (level 4) - 2nd overall, 3rd high bar, 3rd on rings and 3rd on floor.

Toon Visser (level 4) - 4th on floor, 4th on vault and 6th on high bar.

Carter Vermuleun (level 4) - 10th on vault and 10th pommel.

Sergey Antonets (level 4) - 20th on vault and 20th on rings.



Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Florence Lee (Step 6) - 1st on vault and 9th overall.

Tamika Te Young (Step 6) - 3rd on vault and 11th overall.

Amy Adams (Step 5) - 2nd on vault, 3rd on bar and 11th overall.

Sophie Hansen (Step 5) - 3rd on floor, 4th on vault and 2nd equal overall.



Selected gymnasts

Female - Isabella Fogarty, Tamika Te Young, Florence Lee, Amy Adams, Sophie Hansen.

Male - Jordan Cardno, Ryan Stanley, Sergey Antonets, Carter Vermuleun, Toon Visser.