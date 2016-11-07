Howick College sevens girls claim Auckland title

VICTORIOUS: Howick College open girls sevens team. Photo / Facebook / Auckland Rugby.



The Howick College open girls sevens team won the 2016 Auckland Secondary School Sevens competition recently, qualifying for nationals.



The event was held at the Auckland Marist Rugby Club ground in Panmure.



The Howick College team overcame Onehunga High School, Mangere College, and Otahuhu College in the pool rounds.



They then beat Papatoetoe High School in the quarter-final, Mt Albert Grammar in the semi-final and Southern Cross Campus in the final.



The final was a tight, hard-fought match that was decided in the last 20 seconds, with Howick coming out 21-17 ahead.



Assistant coach Adelita Sotutu said the team’s goal going into the tournament was to make the top four and qualify for nationals.



“Going on to win was definitely unexpected and exciting for Howick College,” she said.



“It helped that the majority of the girls played in the Under 15 comp the year before. The team is young with mainly Year 11s making up the team.”



The Howick College girls will now take part in the 2016 Condor Sevens tournament – New Zealand’s national secondary school sevens tournament – which will be held at Sacred Heart College in December.



Five members of the team have also been selected in the Auckland Under 19 Secondary Schools Sevens squad.



They are: Iva Livani, Lasalle Lefale, Hinemoa Watene, Shalom Setu-Veve and Teuila Sotutu.