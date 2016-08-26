Hornets in OAR final

LAST TEAM STANDING: The Howick Hornets Open Age Restricted side are in the final this weekend. Photos supplied.



The Howick Hornets Open Age Restricted (OAR) side are the last Hornets team in the running and will be playing in their rugby league championship final this weekend.



The U85kg side will run onto Thompson Park in Mt Wellington on Sunday at 2.30pm and are up against Hibiscus Coast, a team they beat convincingly a few weeks ago.



“It’s always going to be a tough game in the grand final but as long as the guys turn up on the day,” coach Kris Craft said when asked how confident he was heading into the game.



“It would be awesome to have some good support down there,” he added.



The last time the Hornets OAR side won the championship was in 2007, Mr Craft said. He said it had been a great season so far for the team.



“The boys have all just looked after each other, kept their injuries low, and have been keeping focused.”



Mr Craft said it is important that the team continue this focused approach on Sunday and play a simple game.



The OAR boys are then off on a five-day tour of Sydney next month.



They are raffling off a signed Warriors jersey, provided by Sir Peter Leitch (The Mad Butcher), to fundraise for their trip.